Bacoor strikes down Valenzuela for share of MPBL lead

March 27, 2023 | 8:12pm
Bacoor strikes down Valenzuela for share of MPBL lead
Mark Yee led the offensive strike for Bacoor.
MANILA, Philippines – The Bacoor Strikers met a surprising tough resistance from Valenzuela XUR Homes Realty Inc. before prevailing, 76-68, on Monday and sharing the lead in the OKBet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Fifth Season at the Batangas City Coliseum.

The Strikers were expecting a cruise, but instead got some bumpy moments before posting their third straight win as Valenzuela showed marked improvement from its two previous losses, where it bowed by an average of 46.5 points.

Veteran Mark Yee continued to impress for Bacoor with 19 points, 14 rebounds and three assists to earn best player honors. He was supported by Jimboy Pasiluran with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Strikers caught up with the Nueva Ecija Rice Vangards, Bulacan Kuyas, Quezon Huskers and Muntinlupa Cagers.

The Strikers stormed ahead at 43-27, but the Valenzuelans refused to roll over and even threatened at 63-60 midway of the fourth quarter.

New acquisition Carlo Velasco posted 14 points, three rebounds and two assists for Valenzuela, which also got 13 points and four rebounds from Johnnel Bauzon and 10 points and 17 rebounds from Michael Angelo Macion.

Meanwhile, Miguel Bagui, an Administrative Aide 1 of the Batangas City LGU, became the first winner of the Suzuki Avenis motorcycle when he made a mid-court shot during the halftime break of the Bacoor-Valenzuela tussle.

The MPBL goes to the Cuneta Astrodome on Tuesday with a triple-bill pitting Sarangani against Manila at 4 p.m., Caloocan against Bulacan at 6 p.m. and Marikina against Pasay at 8 p.m.

