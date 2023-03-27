TNC stuns BREN, stays alive in MPL Season 11

MANILA, Philippines — TNC Pro Team pulled off the biggest upset of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 as the Phoenixes snapped top-ranked BREN Esports nine-game winning streak, 2-1.

Though TNC still sits at last place, the win keeps them alive in the race to playoffs if they manage to win their remaining games.

BREN Esports, however, managed to secure the first playoffs slot after outlasting Nexplay EVOS, 2-1. Likewise, ECHO also seized a playoff slot after sweeping ONIC Philippines. Both teams retain their one-two ranking from last week's standing now with 25 and 22 points respectively.

RSG Slate Philippines managed to come out of their two-game losing streak with a win over TNC to stay at third. Blacklist International repeated over rivals, Smart Omega, 2-0 to also hold on to the fourth place position while the barangay defeated ONIC Philippines, 2-1, for fifth.

Hoping to secure much-needed points, ONIC Philippines learned from their foray against the world champions to execute a dominating performance against Nexplay EVOS, 2-0, almost securing a perfect game to push their ranking to sixth place, pushing Nexplay EVOS to seventh place.

The regular season continues Friday, March 31, with Blacklist International versus ONIC Philippines at 4 p.m. followed by TNC versus ECHO at 6:30 p.m.