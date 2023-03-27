^

Sports

TNC stuns BREN, stays alive in MPL Season 11

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 9:45am
TNC stuns BREN, stays alive in MPL Season 11
MPL PH Season 11 opens its hostilities on February 17.
Courtesy of MPL PH

MANILA, Philippines — TNC Pro Team pulled off the biggest upset of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 as the Phoenixes snapped top-ranked BREN Esports nine-game winning streak, 2-1.

Though TNC still sits at last place, the win keeps them alive in the race to playoffs if they manage to win their remaining games.

BREN Esports, however, managed to secure the first playoffs slot after outlasting Nexplay EVOS, 2-1. Likewise, ECHO also seized a playoff slot after sweeping ONIC Philippines. Both teams retain their one-two ranking from last week's standing now with 25 and 22 points respectively.

RSG Slate Philippines managed to come out of their two-game losing streak with a win over TNC to stay at third. Blacklist International repeated over rivals, Smart Omega, 2-0 to also hold on to the fourth place position while the barangay defeated ONIC Philippines, 2-1, for fifth.

Hoping to secure much-needed points, ONIC Philippines learned from their foray against the world champions to execute a dominating performance against Nexplay EVOS, 2-0, almost securing a perfect game to push their ranking to sixth place, pushing Nexplay EVOS to seventh place.

The regular season continues Friday, March 31, with Blacklist International versus ONIC Philippines at 4 p.m. followed by TNC versus ECHO at 6:30 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Inbound and outward

By Bill Velasco | 10 hours ago
“Some won’t appreciate you no matter how much you do for them. Release yourself. Go where you’re appreciated and understood.” – Robert Tew
Sports
fbtw
B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

B. League: Kiefer comes up clutch for Shiga; Sotto, Hiroshima rebound

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The guard scored five of his 13 total points in the final 1:13 of the game, highlighted by the go-ahead triple to give Shiga...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

Brownlee leads Gilas 'redeem team' in SEA Games; Animam returns for womens' 3-peat bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Settling for silver in Hanoi last year, the SBP included the naturalized player in its edition of the "redeem team" also reinforced...
Sports
fbtw
Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

Fil-Am ESPN host discovers inner Filipino in exploring Philippine basketball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
During the production of the six-episode show, Hubbarth found herself slowly finding herself in the nooks and crannies of...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

Lady Tams even slate against slumping Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
FEU took advantage of a balanced scoring performance led by Jovelyn Fernandez with her 14 points to send the UP Fighting Maroons...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TNC stuns BREN, stays alive in MPL Season 11

TNC stuns BREN, stays alive in MPL Season 11

By Michelle Lojo | 57 minutes ago
TNC Pro Team pulled off the biggest upset of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 11 as the...
Sports
fbtw
Poor putting hinders Tabuena's title, Open bids

Poor putting hinders Tabuena's title, Open bids

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Miguel Tabuena lost his putting touch when he needed it most, flubbing a lot of chances while ending up with one three-putt...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron opted against foot surgery to pursue Lakers' playoff push

LeBron opted against foot surgery to pursue Lakers' playoff push

1 hour ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James returned from a four-week injury absence, revealing after the team's NBA loss to...
Sports
fbtw
Portuguese, Aussie rule Alveo Ironman

Portuguese, Aussie rule Alveo Ironman

10 hours ago
Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo and Sarah Crowley of Australia fueled their respective title bids in the bike leg then held...
Sports
fbtw
Balayan native splashes way to three COPA golds

Balayan native splashes way to three COPA golds

10 hours ago
Batangas native Clevic George Daluz led five promising tankers for the Most Outstanding Swimmer Award as they collected three...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with