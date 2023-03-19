^

Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 19, 2023 | 10:26am
Fil-Am Duncan brothers end 10-year reign in Vermont
The Duncan brothers: Ernie, Everett and Robin in Vermont Seniors Night with their family
University of Vermont via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Robin Duncan ended their siblings' 10-year run in the University of Vermont Basketball team last Friday. 

Marquette defeated Vermont, 78-61, in the first round of the NCAA tournament, ending the team's journey this season and closing a decade run of three Filipino-American brothers from Indiana. 

Robin scored 11 points with five assists and four rebounds in 32 minutes against Marquette. 

His brother, Ernie Duncan joined Vermont 10 years ago followed by Everett Duncan two years later. 

With Ernie, Everett, and Robin, Vermont won seven America East regular-season titles, captured the league tournament five times and played in March Madness on four occasions.

In 2019, the Duncans made history as the first three brothers to share the court during an NCAA Tournament game. 

In his senior season, Robin is on the America East all-league first team and the conference's all-defensive squad. 

@robdee2 Sibling Check ???????? #brothers #fyp #foryoupage ? I'm Just a Kid - Simple Plan

"I honestly couldn't have picked a better place than Vermont. It's a very special place for me and my entire family," Robin told Burlington Free Press. 

"And Vermont is one of our new homes now. I can't even describe how much love I have for Vermont. And my whole five years here has just been an unbelievable experience."

The Duncan brothers were sons of American father Stan Duncan from Indiana and Filipino mother Melinda Severo from Malabon, Philippines. 

In one of Vermont's home game recently, a fan carried a banner thanking Mrs. Duncan and asking for more Duncans to play in Vermont. 

"Thank you Mrs Duncan! Can we order 3 more?" the fan asked. 

Mrs. Duncan told Philstar.com that she's grateful to Vermont for embracing her sons. 

NCAA

VERMONT
