Volkov eyes to boost UFC title hopes with win over Romanov

Alexander Volkov (left) needs to get at least two more wins to get a shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

MANILA, Philippines – Alexander Volkov is a patient man.

He needs to get at least two more wins to get a shot at the UFC heavyweight title.

And Volkov (35-10-0) will need to take down Alexander Romanov (16-1-0) first.

Since arriving in the UFC, the former Bellator and M1 Global heavyweight champion is 9-4. In his last four fights, he alternated with a win followed by a loss. He rebounded from an embarrassing first round submission to Tom Aspinall by knocking out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in the first round in June of 2022.

Heading into this match with Romanov, Volkov hopes that for the first time in a little over two years, he can get on a win streak.

“The losses are only losses if you do not learn from them. They help me get better,” said Volkov.

“And it is an indication that the UFC has the best fighters and I face anyone the UFC matches up with me. I don’t complain. If fighting this person takes me a step closer to my goal, then I will fight him,” he added.

The target for Volkov is the UFC heavyweight championship that currently is wrapped around the waist of Jon Jones, who spectacularly dispatched Cyril Gane in UFC 285 in under two minutes last weekend.

Volkov has not gotten a shot at the belt. A win over Romanov will probably put him one more fight away from a title shot.

“I think it is great that Jon is in the heavyweight division,” said Volkov of the fighter considered by many as one of mixed martial arts' all-time best if not the greatest. “You want to be tested against the best. It brings a lot of excitement to the division and people really like to see heavyweight battling it out.”

First things first. Volkov faces the Moldovan fighter.

The bout is a classic striker (Volkov) against a wrestler (Romanov) if not a close-to-a-David-versus-Goliath scenario.

Volkov stands 6’7” while Romanov is no slouch at 6’2”.

Volkov lands an average of four strikes a minute while Romanov is excellent in deflecting them.

“I have fought a lot of fighters like Romanov since I got into MMA in 2009. I have done well against them and experience — wins and losses — has made me better. Everyone asks if I am ready for them. The question that should also be posed is — are they ready for me? Because I will bring it. I will land my punches and kicks. I will go hard at them,” he continued.

In truth, Volkov’s excellent and admirable attitude is what has helped him get this far. He has headlined six UFC events so far. And while the co-main event for this offering includes the explosive Petr Yan versus Merab Dvalishvili bantamweight battle that has become intensely personal, it bears watching because it has bearing on the challenge to Jones’ crown.

“One thing at a time,” summed up Volkov. “I will need to get past Romanov first before we look far down the road.”

UFC Fight Night: Petr Yan versus Merab Dvalishvili at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas will be televised live in the Philippines this on Sunday, March 12, beginning at 4 a.m. on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.