^

Sports

Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 1:46pm
Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night
The match between Russian Per Yan (left) and Georgian Merab Dvalishvili is drawing a lot of heat and interest not only due not only to the bad blood between the fighters, but also because of the war between their two countries.

MANILA, Philippines – In mixed martial arts, if there isn’t trash talking, there’s the political angle given that many fighters come from different countries — some with conflicts against one another.

The main event match of UFC Fight Night between Russian Per Yan and Georgian Merab Dvalishvili — set Sunday, March 12, at the Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas —  is drawing a lot of heat and interest not only due not only to the bad blood between the fighters, but also because of the war between their two countries.

Russia invaded Moldova in 2008 as they backed the self-proclaimed republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.

While Yan has posted on his Instagram account calling for peace between Russia and Ukraine, Dvalishvili, on the other hand, has openly supported Ukraine as his own country has gone through something similar. 

Yet incredibly, this “feud” started out as something petty, not even political.

A bet placed between a friend of Yan’s and Merab about the recent Yan-Jose Aldo but saw the latter betting for the Russian and the latter for the latter. Aldo won the fight but Yan’s friend did not pay up. When Dvalishvili asked Yan about it, that is where the fireworks started.

Then Yan surprisingly belittled the Georgian for his size (Dvalishvili stands 5-foot-6) when Yan is only an inch taller. 

If that didn’t rub Dvalishvili the wrong way, then it must be Yan’s claim that the former is only craving for attention when no one cares about his career.

And in Wednesday’s press conference, Merab totally went political.

So now, it is also about national pride. 

Yan is 16-4-0 — once a promising bantamweight prospect but has since struggled as he alternated wins and losses.

Merab, meanwhile, is on a win streak, having seen his arm raised in his last eight matches after losing his first two bouts.

One thing is for sure — you can throw out all the statistics because there is now genuine dislike for each other.

UFC Fight Night: Yan versus Dvalishvili will be shown live at 7 a.m. Sunday on the Premier Sports Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo streaming application.

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Victim of injustice

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons called it a joke and said the judging in the Mark Magsayo-Brandon Figueroa 12-round fight for the interim WBC featherweight title was ridiculous at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California,...
Sports
fbtw
Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

Eala enters doubles quarters in W60 Trnava

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
With Lithuanian partner Justina Mikulskyte, they dumped home bets Ela Platenikova and Nina Vargova in a 52-minute netfest,...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Spikers &lsquo;did not respect foes&rsquo; in slow start vs UE, says coach

Lady Spikers ‘did not respect foes’ in slow start vs UE, says coach

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite coming out with the three-set victory, Orcullo said that his wards did not play the way that they should have —...
Sports
fbtw
UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup&nbsp;

UNIQLO hypes newest sportswear offerings with UNI Golf Cup 

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
I’m a golf addict and so whenever I’m invited to play around, I always say yes!
Sports
fbtw
NBA's Morant to miss four more games but faces no police charges

NBA's Morant to miss four more games but faces no police charges

5 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies said Ja Morant will miss at least four more games as police confirmed the NBA star will not face charges...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

Yan, Dvalishvili to settle petty-turned-personal quarrel in UFC Fight Night

By Rick Olivares | 59 minutes ago
In mixed martial arts, if there isn’t trash talking, there’s the political angle given that many fighters come...
Sports
fbtw
Bulls rip Nuggets; Suns silence Thunder

Bulls rip Nuggets; Suns silence Thunder

1 hour ago
Zach Lavine poured in 29 points as the Chicago Bulls ended the Denver Nuggets' eight-game home unbeaten streak with a 117-96...
Sports
fbtw
New MPBL team Quezon Huskers eye playoffs

New MPBL team Quezon Huskers eye playoffs

1 hour ago
Reaching the playoffs will be the main goal when the Quezon Huskers make their debut in the fifth season of the Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
FEU rookies praised for veteran-like performance vs Ateneo

FEU rookies praised for veteran-like performance vs Ateneo

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During the nip-and-tuck winner-take-all fifth set, the youngsters played with nerves of steel. And their efforts didn't go...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs stress &lsquo;next man up mentality&rsquo; as key cogs benched in win over UP

Lady Bulldogs stress ‘next man up mentality’ as key cogs benched in win over UP

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Coming off of a shocking loss to the UST Golden Tigresses last weekend, the defending champions looked flat against a spirited...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with