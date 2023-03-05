^

Magsayo loses to pressure-fighting Figueroa

Dino Maragay - Philstar.com
March 5, 2023 | 1:16pm
Mark Magsayo (right) reacts after losing to Brandon Figueroa via unanimous decision for the World Boxing Council Interim featherweight title at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Sunday (Manila time).
MANILA, Philippines – Mark Magsayo tried his best but nearly wilted under constant pressure by American Brandon Figueroa, who went on to win the World Boxing Council Interim featherweight title via unanimous decision in their clash at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California on Sunday (Manila time).

Magsayo showed promise early in the fight as he tagged Figueroa with solid shots to the head, but the tough Mexican persisted with his pressuring style until the end of the fight to pull off the win.

The scores were 117-109 (twice) and 118-108 for Figueroa — which were surprisingly wide in what appeared to be a close bout.

Crucial to Magsayo’s bid was two point deductions slapped on the Filipino fighter for excessive holding in Rounds 8 and 11. The former WBC featherweight champion, who lost the title to Rey Vargas in July last year, appeared to be the more unstable fighter as he kept clinching and at times slipping to the canvas.

In the later rounds, Magsayo unleashed flurries that found their mark on Figueroa’s head, but the Mexican just withstood them and never looked to be in trouble. In contrast, Figueroa’s body attacks looked to have more effect on Magsayo, who constantly ducked and clinched in an effort to survive.

Despite both fighters dishing out punishment on each other, there were no knockdowns in the fight.

Figueroa (24-1-1, with 18 knockouts) thus earned the right to face the WBC’s “regular” featherweight titlist Vargas. Magsayo, for his part, fell to 24-2 (with 16 KOs).

