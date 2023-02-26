^

Sports

Vu steals show with 64 as Thai crumbles in LPGA Thailand

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 26, 2023 | 6:08pm
Vu steals show with 64 as Thai crumbles in LPGA Thailand
Lilia Vu of the US tees off on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the 2023 Honda LPGA Thailand golf tournament at the Siam Country Club in Pattaya on February 26, 2023.
MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Six down with 18 holes to go, American Lilia Vu felt she still had the chance to flip the script on an all-Thai title duel, saying: “I need just one good round.”

She didn’t just better her two 66s and 70 at the Siam Country Club, but she also put in a best card of bogey-free 64 to snatch the LPGA Thailand crown from the clutches of Natthakritta Vongtaveelap in one of the most gripping LPGA finales in recent years.

Vu worked her way back from that huge deficit with a blazing birdie-run in a flight ahead of the championship group made up of Vongtaveelap and compatriot Atthaya Thitikul and French Celine Boutier, rattling of eight birdies in the first 15 holes then showing steely nerves in the stretch to pull off the improbable victory on a pair of 32s for a 72-hole total of 22-under 266 and a one-stroke escape over the Thai rookie.

Vongtaveelap, impressive in the first three rounds with her power game and exceptional putting, cracked under pressure in the early going and fell by two, recovered at the back but crumbled again on the reachable closing par-5 hole she had birdied in the first three days and missed forcing a playoff.

She did reach it in two but the ball rested too way past the hole on the front edge and needed to chip on the green to give herself a birdie chance. But she miscalculated it as she hit it straight outside with the ball barely rolling back to the green. She needed a pressure-packed 15-foot putt to force a sudden death.

She missed, enabling Vu to steal the championship, which the young Thai had virtually clinched when she stormed stormed ahead by four over Thitikul after 54 holes.

But nerves often decide big-time championships and Vu showed she had plenty of them.

In fact, she pulled off clutch par-saving putts on Nos. 16 and 17 to stay ahead of Vongtaveelap and played it conservatively on the 18th, laying up on her second shot, only to hit her approach heavy, sending the ball outside of the green.

But she kept her composure and calmly putted to within tap-in distance for par while leaving the door open for Vongtaveelap for a playoff.

The Thai, however, failed to deliver.

Vongtaveelap ended up with a 71 after sterling rounds of 67-65-64 and wound up second at 267 while Thitikul birdied the 18th for a 68 and a 268 as the Thais’ settled for a 2-3 finish to the big disappointment of the home crowd.

Yuka Saso, meanwhile, mounted a challenge with an eagle on No. 10 and back-to-back birdies from No. 14. But the ICTSI-backed 2021 US Women’s Open champion bogeyed the next two and finished with a 70 and a 276 for joint 20th.

“My dad said I still have a chance despite being behind by 6. Just one good round,” said Vu, who switched on an attack mode from the get-go and birdied two of the first three holes.

In contrast, Vongtaveelap, a picture of consistency and steadfastness in moving day, felt the heat after birdying the par-5 No. 1, yielding a stroke on the next then double-bogeying the par-3 No. 4 as she grappled with her driver and irons.

After closing her frontside stint with back-to-back birdies, Vu stretched her birdie run to No. 12 to seize a two-shot lead over Vongtaveelap, who, however, struck back with birdies on Nos. 12 and 14 to threaten within one.

But she missed birdie chances on the next three holes and missed her target on the 18th.

Swede Maja Stark and Boutier matched 271s after a 69 and 70, respectively, for a share of fourth in the $1.7 million event, the first of two LPGA events in Southeast Asia. Next up is the Women’s World Championship at Sentosa in Singapore beginning Thursday.

Former world No. 1 Jin Young Ko also rallied with a 64 but ran out of holes, ending up tied for sixth at 272 with Irish Leona Maguire, who fired 65, world No. 1 Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who double bogeyed No. 16 and dropped a stroke on the next but birdied the last to save a 69, and world No. 2 Nelly Korda of US, who birdied two of the last four for her own version of a 69.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
New weapons provide boost, thrill for Gilas

New weapons provide boost, thrill for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
The new pieces Gilas Pilipinas unleashed in its 107-96 revenge win against Lebanon gives program director and coach Chot Reyes...
Sports
fbtw

Triple-bogey mishap blows Malixi’s bid

1 day ago
Team Philippines succumbed to final-round pressure and missed a podium finish both in team and individual plays at the close of the 43rd Queen Sirikit Cup at the Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club yesterda...
Sports
fbtw
With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

With Manila visit, Carmelo Anthony touches base with familiar faces

1 day ago
Former NBA star and recent Manila visitor Carmelo Anthony also found the perfect opportunity to reconnect with some of his...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Galanza takes on bigger role as fellow stars nurse injuries

Creamline's Galanza takes on bigger role as fellow stars nurse injuries

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
On Saturday, Galanza stepped up with 25 points against Chery Tiggo as the Cool Smashers bounced back from their first loss...
Sports
fbtw

Revenge on home soil

By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
It was sweet revenge for Gilas as the Philippine team brought down Lebanon, 107-96, in the sixth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the Philippine Arena last Friday.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

'E-Palarong Pambansa' to gather top esports student-athletes

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
A new national esports tournament circuit is underway, this time backed by the National Youth Commission — the E-Palarong...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret stuns European favorites to open VCT//LOCK IN bid

Team Secret stuns European favorites to open VCT//LOCK IN bid

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
Filipino representative Team Secret secured what could be the upset of the tournament as they eliminated Netherland's Team...
Sports
fbtw
ECHO begins MPL PH Season 11 campaign with solo lead

ECHO begins MPL PH Season 11 campaign with solo lead

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
M4 world champion ECHO opened the tournament with statement wins over Season 10 champion Blacklist International and 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International teams up with G2 Esports for Wild Rift

Blacklist International teams up with G2 Esports for Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | 10 days ago
The newly launched G2 Blacklist team is composed of members Beaver-Ed “Orthros” Villanueva, Karl Ken “Karlll”...
Sports
fbtw
Beefed-up teams out foil LPU Pirates&rsquo; three-peat bid in college MLBB tiff

Beefed-up teams out foil LPU Pirates’ three-peat bid in college MLBB tiff

By Luisa Morales | 11 days ago
As two-time champion Lyceum of the Philippines University remains the favorite after its short stint in the Sibol qualifiers...
Sports
fbtw
Inaugural MLBB developmental league to shine light on up and coming talents

Inaugural MLBB developmental league to shine light on up and coming talents

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
In its first season, the MDL will feature 10 teams, eight of which will come from MPL-PH franchised teams Blacklist International,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with