Filipinas score breakthrough goal but bow to Scots in Pinatar Cup

Katrina Guillou (left) defends against a Scottish player in the Philippines' match against Scotland in the 2023 Pinatar Cup at the Pinatar Arena in Spain on Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team could not get their first win in the 2023 Pinatar Cup as they failed to overcome Scotland, 2-1, at the Pinatar Arena in Pinatar, Spain on Saturday.

Despite a breakthrough goal from Meryll Serrano at the 90th minute off of a set piece, the Scots were able to get past Olivia McDaniel twice before to create just enough distance to deny the Filipinas.

Scotland first took the lead at the 40th minute with a Lauren Davidson conversion despite a spirited opening from the Filipinas.

They then doubled their advantage close to the hour mark off of a corner when Rachel Corsie found the back of the net.

Serrano's consolation goal came a little too late though as the Filipinas were able to win a free kick at the edge of the box after Jenna Clark tripped Bella Flanigan on a challenge.

Serrano then lived up to the Filipinas' reputation of being able to convert on free kicks when she fired it low and fast to get past Jenna Fife for the Philippines' first goal of the tournament.

Earlier at around the 80th minute, the Filipinas also had a chance to score on another set piece when Serrano got tripped midway through the Scot's half.

Sara Eggesvik tried to find Hali Long inside the box and found her target but the Filipinas defender collided with Fife who was able to intercept the ball safely into her hands, denying the Filipinas a chance on goal.

Still, the Filipinas kept the pressure on Scotland until the final whistle which ultimately led to Serrano's late conversion to trim the deficit to 1-2.

The Filipinas will seek to end the Pinatar Cup on a high note when they face Iceland on Tuesday (early Wednesday morning, Manila time).