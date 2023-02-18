^

Biagtan KOs Uzbek foe in ONE Championship debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 18, 2023 | 10:07am
Fritz Biagtan (in black shorts) celebrates after knocking out Nurmukhammad Adamkohonov (in green shorts) at ONE Friday Fights 5 in Bangkok on Friday
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines' latest bet in ONE Championship Fritz Biagtan scored an emphatic debut in ONE Friday Fights 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on Friday.

Biagtan, now 5-1 in his pro MMA career, kept himself busy until the final round to hit the money shot that sent Uzbekistan's Nurmukhammad Adamkohonov to dreamland.

With just 24 seconds left in the bout, Biagtan caught Adamkohonov with a jaw-crushing left hook that earned him a place in the fight night's highlight reel as his opponent melted to the ground.

The 27-year-old proved dangerous all throughout the bout as he also came close to finishing off the Uzbek in the second round when he was able to connect on a flurry of thudding lefts to the body that hurt Adamkhonov.

But it was ultimately the late KO punch that did the job as Biagtan introduced himself with the convincing victory in the flyweight division.

The Uzbek thus continues to seek his first win in professional MMA as he stands at 0-2.

In the main event, Thai star Superball Tded99 emerged victorious over compatriot Kongklai Annymuaythai in a catchweight muay thai bout via unanimous decision.

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
