^

Sports

Haw steers Mighty Warriors in UBL twin kill

Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 10:22am
Haw steers Mighty Warriors in UBL twin kill
Shaun Haw led the Mighty Warriors’ under-18 and under-16 squads to victories with his solid and all-around play.
UBL

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new player on the rise in the United Basketball League — and his name is Shaun Haw.

Haw led the Mighty Warriors’ under-18 and under-16 squads to victories with his solid and all-around play at the Systems Plus Computer College in Caloocan City.

Haw pumped in 16 points, but he got key contributions from Gab Nepacena, Luigi Almanza and Kris Magat as Mighty Warriors’ under-18 squad outplayed YG Hoops, 75-60.

Nepacena contributed 15 markers while Almanza and Magat had 13 apiece to provide Haw the support he needed.

Defense played a big role in Mighty Warriors’ victory as it held its opponent to only eight points in the third to turn a close encounter into a rout.

But Haw was even more dominant in his age group — the 16-under — as he knocked in 27 points and powered Mighty Hoops to a 106-46 massacre of Triple J.

Ram Luna and Ram Sharma, son of former Philippine Basketball Association player Carlo Sharma, each scored 12 points to back up Haw.

Like Mighty Warriors, Dauntless J also scored a twin kill.

Dauntless J clobbered Manila Braves, 70-46, in the under-14 division, with Neil Garcia completing a double-double performance to lead his team to victory.   

Serapio Santino flirted with a double-double performance of 12 points and nine boards while Brent De Guzman tallied 11 for Dauntless J, which made it a double celebration when its under-16 team pulled off a hard-earned 57-50 triumph over Kinetics.

Also winning were PLP Elites (under-18), SPCC (under-21), WCA Carabaos (under-19), Legends (under-15), and Brotherhood (under-18).

PLP Elites edged Madcats, 65-66; SPCC outplayed WCA Carabaos, 74-63; WCA Carabaos edged PCAF, 64-59; Legends outplayed BBSD, 69-56; and Brotherhood clobbered Aspirants, 82-60.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Gearing up for EASL

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Pride is what’s at stake in the EASL Champions Week in Japan on March 1-5 as powerhouse teams from the host country, Korea, Taipei, Greater China and the Philippines gather to decide bragging rights with the...
Sports
fbtw
Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup
Exclusive

Spoelstra eyes Philippine homecoming, golf with Tim Cone in FIBA World Cup

By Alder Almo | 16 hours ago
Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is looking forward to returning to the Philippines later this year for the 2023 FIBA...
Sports
fbtw
Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary

Fabled Toyota basketball team reunites for 50th anniversary

By Rick Olivares | 17 hours ago
On Saturday, February 18, the team — or those who could make it with some 15 at the last count with more possibly joining...
Sports
fbtw

All-Pinoy ROS wins thriller  

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
No import, no problem for Rain or Shine as its All-Filipino crew took care of business against Terrafirma, 120-118, on Leonard Santillan’s game winner in the PBA Governors’ Cup last night at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Woods impresses in first PGA Tour start in seven months

Woods impresses in first PGA Tour start in seven months

1 minute ago
Tiger Woods birdied his last three holes to wrestle a two-under-par 69 from Riviera Country Club and thrill fans cheering...
Sports
fbtw
Ballout hoopfest: Antipolo, M7-RPBY pull off upsets

Ballout hoopfest: Antipolo, M7-RPBY pull off upsets

9 minutes ago
Upset rocked the Cocogen Ballout Sports Season 2 as Antipolo and M7-RPBY scored stunning victories over their respective rivals...
Sports
fbtw
Sports betting firm reaffirms commitment to Philippines

Sports betting firm reaffirms commitment to Philippines

By Anthony Suntay | 32 minutes ago
It was a privilege to have been invited to witness the official launch of the country’s newest partner in sports d...
Sports
fbtw
Ovince Saint Preux and a last run in UFC

Ovince Saint Preux and a last run in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 42 minutes ago
Ovince Saint Preux entered the UFC in 2013, making this year his 10th in the world’s top combat sports organizatio...
Sports
fbtw
Ramos brushes off injury to play for Gilas

Ramos brushes off injury to play for Gilas

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
After being sidelined for 19 games in the Japan B. League due to an ankle injury, Ramos said that even as there's still some...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with