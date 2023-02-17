Haw steers Mighty Warriors in UBL twin kill

Shaun Haw led the Mighty Warriors’ under-18 and under-16 squads to victories with his solid and all-around play.

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new player on the rise in the United Basketball League — and his name is Shaun Haw.

Haw led the Mighty Warriors’ under-18 and under-16 squads to victories with his solid and all-around play at the Systems Plus Computer College in Caloocan City.

Haw pumped in 16 points, but he got key contributions from Gab Nepacena, Luigi Almanza and Kris Magat as Mighty Warriors’ under-18 squad outplayed YG Hoops, 75-60.

Nepacena contributed 15 markers while Almanza and Magat had 13 apiece to provide Haw the support he needed.

Defense played a big role in Mighty Warriors’ victory as it held its opponent to only eight points in the third to turn a close encounter into a rout.

But Haw was even more dominant in his age group — the 16-under — as he knocked in 27 points and powered Mighty Hoops to a 106-46 massacre of Triple J.

Ram Luna and Ram Sharma, son of former Philippine Basketball Association player Carlo Sharma, each scored 12 points to back up Haw.

Like Mighty Warriors, Dauntless J also scored a twin kill.

Dauntless J clobbered Manila Braves, 70-46, in the under-14 division, with Neil Garcia completing a double-double performance to lead his team to victory.

Serapio Santino flirted with a double-double performance of 12 points and nine boards while Brent De Guzman tallied 11 for Dauntless J, which made it a double celebration when its under-16 team pulled off a hard-earned 57-50 triumph over Kinetics.

Also winning were PLP Elites (under-18), SPCC (under-21), WCA Carabaos (under-19), Legends (under-15), and Brotherhood (under-18).

PLP Elites edged Madcats, 65-66; SPCC outplayed WCA Carabaos, 74-63; WCA Carabaos edged PCAF, 64-59; Legends outplayed BBSD, 69-56; and Brotherhood clobbered Aspirants, 82-60.