^

Sports

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson ready to become father

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 1:38pm
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson ready to become father
Scottie Thompson
Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra is easing into preparing for his new role in life: a father to he and Jinky Serrano's first child who's already on the way.

Thompson and Serrano announced that they are expecting in late January, with the Gin Kings guard saying they are already six months in.

Now with only a couple of months before they welcome their child, Thompson is oozing with excitement.

"Masaya kasi magiging tatay na ako. Excited na ako na ma-greet ng Happy Father's Day." Thompson told Philstar.com during a short chat at World Balance on Wednesday.

"Ready na [ako]. Ready na." he added.

Thompson met with World Balance to discuss his next signature shoe with the brand, the ST2, which is already in the development stages. The latest colorway of the ST1, dubbed "Reign", is set for a restock on Friday.

The seven-time PBA champion bared that he was most nervous about the safe delivery of Jinkee more than anything.

"Pinaka-kinakabahan ako na part, syempre, ano yung pagdeliver ng wife ko syempre. Yun yung nakakakaba na part eh. We're praying na maging healthy and maging successful," said Thompson.

After the baby is born, Thompson said that it'll be only up from there.

"Paglabas naman ng bata, [there'll be] pure happiness," he said.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he’s optimistic of the national team’s chances of advancing beyond...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

By Anthony Suntay | 3 hours ago
Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta, Jr. was just given a fresh mandate by the Asian Football commu...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group wary of Lebanese teams

Strong Group wary of Lebanese teams

1 day ago
As expected, the Lebanese teams are emerging as the top threat to Strong Group's bid to bring the title back to Philippine...
Sports
fbtw

Coming together

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
Gilas has reassembled for two Monday practices since last week and coach Chot Reyes is liking what he’s seeing.
Sports
fbtw

BEST basketball clinics return

15 hours ago
The multi-awarded Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center kicks off its new season with a basketball clinic on Saturday at the Ideal Subdivision Sports and Training Center in Quezon City.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Acer launches trio of durable TravelMate laptops for education that help reduce eye strain

Acer launches trio of durable TravelMate laptops for education that help reduce eye strain

1 day ago
The rugged laptops are built to withstand the daily rigors of school life and utilize recycled materials to reduce waste...
Sports
fbtw
PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 days ago
A new dawn has arrived in the Philippines sports landscape with the birth of the “PBA Esports Bakbakan” as an...
Sports
fbtw
HSN becomes PlayStation&rsquo;s authorized service center in Philippines

HSN becomes PlayStation’s authorized service center in Philippines

12 days ago
Highpoint Service Network (HSN) announced that it has become an authorized service center for PlayStation in the Philippines,...
Sports
fbtw
Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

Team Secret bound for major Valorant tourney in Brazil

By Michelle Lojo | 13 days ago
The tournament will feature 30 teams from the three different VCT Leagues — Americas, Pacific and EMEA — as well...
Sports
fbtw
M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

By Michelle Lojo | January 16, 2023 - 12:27pm
The M5 World Championship in the Philippines is set to happen in December 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

By Michelle Lojo | January 14, 2023 - 10:12am
Defending world champions Blacklist International is on the verge of defending its title with a 3-2 upper bracket finals win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with