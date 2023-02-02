Ginebra's Scottie Thompson ready to become father

MANILA, Philippines -- Reigning PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra is easing into preparing for his new role in life: a father to he and Jinky Serrano's first child who's already on the way.

Thompson and Serrano announced that they are expecting in late January, with the Gin Kings guard saying they are already six months in.

Now with only a couple of months before they welcome their child, Thompson is oozing with excitement.

"Masaya kasi magiging tatay na ako. Excited na ako na ma-greet ng Happy Father's Day." Thompson told Philstar.com during a short chat at World Balance on Wednesday.

"Ready na [ako]. Ready na." he added.

Thompson met with World Balance to discuss his next signature shoe with the brand, the ST2, which is already in the development stages. The latest colorway of the ST1, dubbed "Reign", is set for a restock on Friday.

The seven-time PBA champion bared that he was most nervous about the safe delivery of Jinkee more than anything.

"Pinaka-kinakabahan ako na part, syempre, ano yung pagdeliver ng wife ko syempre. Yun yung nakakakaba na part eh. We're praying na maging healthy and maging successful," said Thompson.

After the baby is born, Thompson said that it'll be only up from there.

"Paglabas naman ng bata, [there'll be] pure happiness," he said.