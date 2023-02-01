Ildefonso starts, helps Sonicboom win vs Belangel's Pegasus

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso got the nod as a starter for the first time for the Suwon KT Sonicboom in their 88-84 win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season at the Suwon KT Arena on Tuesday.

Ildefonso tallied 10 points on an efficient outing of almost 18 minutes as a starter. He also had two rebounds and two assists to join four other players in double digit scoring for Suwon.

All five players in the starting lineup breached twin-digit scoring in the balanced effort over KOGAS.

Jarod Jones paced the Sonicboom with 23 points, nine rebounds, and one assist as they improved their slate to 16-20 for the season.

Meanwhile, KOGAS Filipino reinforcement SJ Belangel finished with eight points and two rebounds in the losing effort against his former Ateneo teammate.

Belangel played almost 21 minutes of action off of the bench but could not get it done for the Pegasus who fall to 13-23 and absorbed their fourth loss in a row.

Elsewhere, Rhenz Abando continues to miss games for the Anyang KGC as they took the 83-81 squeaker past Jeonju KCC Egis also on Tuesday.

Anyang jumped the gun and took a 16-point lead, 30-14, at the end of the opening canto to seize control of the game before falling flat in the next two quarters.

Luckily for league leaders Anyang, they were able to regain their bearings in the final salvo to come out with the victory and improve to 25-11.