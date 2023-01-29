^

Fit-again Ramos, Hokkaido break out of slump

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 6:41pm
MANILA, Philippines — Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido barged back into the win column of the 2022-23 Japan B. League season after nipping the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 102-95, at the Hokkai Kita-yale on Sunday.

Ramos, who recently returned after the All-Star break from injury, had a solid outing of 10 points off of 3-of-4 shooting to go along with five rebounds, four assists, and six steals as Levanga finally snapped a nine-game losing streak.

Brock Motum did the heavy lifting on offense for Hokkaido as he dropped 39 markers, including nine rebounds, and three assists as they improved to 8-26 for the season.

Nick Fazekas paced Kawasaki in the losing effort with 23 points and 10 boards.

The same couldn't be said for Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes, though, as they continued their free fall after a loss against the Sendai 89ers, 81-64, at Xebio Arena Sendai.

The league-worst Lakes have lost 17 straight games and fell to their 30th loss overall with only four wins to their name.

Kiefer finished with 10 points, three boards, three assists, and two steals in more than 27 minutes of action for the slumping Shiga.

His younger brother Thirdy also absorbed a loss as the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 81-64, at Hamamatsu Arena.

The NeoPhoenix fell flat in the second half and absorbed a weekend sweep at the hands of the Magic.

Thirdy saw limited action as he had only two points, and two assists as he struggled with foul trouble. The younger Ravena played less than nine minuts off of the bench.

Ryusei Sasaki paced San-En in the loss with 17 points and six assists. San-En are losers of three straight and fall to 15-19.

Elsewhere, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins could not make it a sweep against the Shinshu Brave Warriors as they stumbled, 82-58, at Dolphins Arena.

Josh Hawkinson towed Shinshu to victory with 32 points, 14 boards, and five assists.

Nagoya's Filipino reinforcement Ray Parks Jr. finished with 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the losing effort.

The Dolphins fell to 25-9 in the standings.

Matthew Wright and the Kyoto Hannaryz also absorbed a loss as the Yokohama B-Corsairs squeaked past, 79-78, at home.

Wright finished with 22 points, two boards, and a dime but could not lead the Hannaryz to victory in the tight knit affair.

Kyoto suffered the heartbreak as Charles Jackson hit the game winner with 10 ticks left on the clock after Jotaro Mitsuda hit a three prior to give Kyoto a one-point lead, 78-77.

The Hannaryz now hold a 13-21 record.

In the other B1 game, Carl Tamayo's Ryukyu Golden Kings remain in their winning ways before the UP standout arrives as they nipped the Gunma Crane Thunders, 84-77.

The Golden Kings improved their slate to 25-9.

Over in B2, Kobe Paras and the Altiri Chiba snapped their four-game skid with an 88-86 escape act over the Aomori Wat's at Chiba Port Arena.

The win came despite Paras going scoreless in less than four mminutes of play. He did have one rebound and one steal.

Brandon Ashley paced Chiba with a double-double of 25 points, and 10 rebounds. They return to the win column for the 26-9 slate.

Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca also took a victory, winning against the Yamagata Wyverns, 88-85.

Heading tallied 14 points, four boards, and three assists for the streaking Velca.

Nagasaki has won five straight games and rose their record to 24-11.

Roosevelt Adams, though, absorbed a loss in the second division as the Kagawa Five Arrows fell to the Bambitious Nara, 86-74, at the Takamatsu City Gymnasium.

Adams tallied nine points and five rebounds in over 23 minutes of play as Kagawa fell back to the loser's column at 10-25.

