Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 11:16am
Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game
Jamaal Franklin (center)
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — Jamaal Franklin came out with a scoring display in his debut with the Converge FiberXers, finishing with 42 big points in their 130-115 victory over the Terrafirma Dyip in the 2022-23 PBA Governor's Cup at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

Franklin, who is already Converge's second import of the conference, played aggressively as he forced the issue inside and drew a lot of fouls, which constantly sent him to the charity stripe. He attempted a whopping 20 free throws, making 17 of them.

But FiberXers coach Aldin Ayo chose another part of his game to zero in on after the contest, when he praised the reinforcement not for his scoring, but for passing.

Franklin had an all-around game, registering 11 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block.

"Jamal played well but of course, he's still adjusting. Hopefully, yung mga susunod na practices namin, he'll be able to adjust dun sa sistema namin," Ayo said.

"But he played a good game and again, he's making all those passes, extra passes to the locals and good thing na yung mga locals nakapag-convert dun sa mga tira nila," he continued.

With his scoring and passing doing tremendous things for Converge's offense, Franklin was a +21 in the +/- column, proving himself very efficient for the FiberXers.

Instead of tooting his own horn though, the PBA newcomer deflected all the credit to Ayo himself.

"I mean, we got a great coach. He knows the x and os, the last two days that I've been here he's always preaching the details, and details is what made us win the game," said Franklin.

"Without coach, we wouldn't have won this game today. Coach did a good job in stretching us in practice in those two days, always talking about details and that was the difference in us winning the game today," he added.

Franklin and the rest of Converge hope to continue their winning momentum and go 3-0 to start the conference when they face the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots on Sunday, January 29, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Recommended
