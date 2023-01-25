^

Sports

La Salle coaching job fulfills decades-long dream for Topex Robinson

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 11:44am
La Salle coaching job fulfills decades-long dream for Topex Robinson
Topex Robinson during his first practice with the DLSU Green Archers
Screenshot from Topex Robinson's vlog

MANILA, Philippines — Topex Robinson has finally made it to the Green Archers' den after more than two decades of dreaming it.

Taking over the head coaching reins from Derek Pumaren, Robinson now gets the chance of his life to be a part of De La Salle University's basketball program — albeit now as a coach and not a player.

Robinson, in an interview with Noli Eala's radio show Power & Play last weekend, bared that he has always been longing to be a Green Archer.

"[I]t's 28 years in the making because when I used to play for San Sebastian back in 1995... Yung mga laro ng NCAA nasa Rizal Memorial," Robinson narrated.

"Hindi ko po talaga makakalimutan, every time po na dumadaan kami dun, sana makalaro ako dito. Pangarap ko talaga," he added.

Robinson was quick to say, though, that he had no regrets for how his career transpired, as he went from the NCAA to the PBA as both player and coach.

Even as he looks toward realizing his dream, Robinson remained thankful to where he came from.

"I'm so grateful to San Sebastian kasi sila po yung nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity and ito naman po ay isang pangarap lang nung panahon na iyon," he said.

Robinson inherits a La Salle team that fell just short of a Final Four appearance in UAAP Season 85, when they stumbled against Adamson University in an elimination match for the last semis spot.

As they seek a redemption season, Robinson isn't keen on putting the blame on the previous coaching staff.

"I wouldn't say that there's anything wrong, that's due respect to the coaches also that came before me," said Robinson.

The tactician lamented some factors out of La Salle's control — particularly the players' health that stymied their momentum for most of the season.

"I think also nagkulang din po siguro because of the injuries to the players... Those are vital pieces of the team eh," he said.

"As a coach, it's really pretty much, there were teams that they really could've won [against]," he added.

Robinson will steer a La Salle team in UAAP Season 86 led by holdovers like Evan Nelle, Mike and Ben Phillips, Kevin Quiambao and Mark Nonoy.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw

Will Simmons deliver?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There’s a lot of hype surrounding Jonathon Simmons’ PBA debut with the NLEX Road Warriors against Blackwater in the Governors Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today.
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group heads to Dubai hoops joust sans Kouame

Strong Group heads to Dubai hoops joust sans Kouame

By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Strong Group will face a daunting task without anchor Ange Kouame following his sickness ahead of the team's campaign in the...
Sports
fbtw
Tough grind up for Filipinas

Tough grind up for Filipinas

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The Philippine women’s football team goes through a stacked itinerary as it primes up for its historic stint in the...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic is no 'villain' &mdash; took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

Djokovic is no 'villain' — took me 10 years to get over cheat storm: Azarenka

2 hours ago
Victoria Azarenka said it took her 10 years to get over being accused of cheating when she last won the Australian Open, and...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adebayo takes charge as Heat stun Celtics

Adebayo takes charge as Heat stun Celtics

6 minutes ago
Bam Adebayo led a fourth-quarter fightback as the Miami Heat shrugged off an injury to Jimmy Butler to edge past the pace-setting...
Sports
fbtw
Iloilo Kisela Knights undergo massive facelift

Iloilo Kisela Knights undergo massive facelift

By Rick Olivares | 37 minutes ago
The Iloilo Kisela Knights, the team that went to four straight PCAP (Professional Chess Association of the Philippines) finals...
Sports
fbtw
Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

Japanese legend Aoki 'excited' to train with rival, friend Folayang in Baguio

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Japanese mixed martial arts legend Shinya Aoki is currently in the Philippines on a personal trip to reconnect and train with...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Belangel, KOGAS break slump; Abarrientos' Mobis edge Gutang, Changwon

KBL: Belangel, KOGAS break slump; Abarrientos' Mobis edge Gutang, Changwon

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, for their part, broke a three-game slump with a 72-67 win over the KCC Egis at Jeonju Gy...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala promises to be 'better and stronger' after early Australian Open exit

Alex Eala promises to be 'better and stronger' after early Australian Open exit

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Though falling short of the chance to qualify to the main draw after falling to Japan's Misaki Doi in her opening match in...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with