La Salle coaching job fulfills decades-long dream for Topex Robinson

Topex Robinson during his first practice with the DLSU Green Archers

MANILA, Philippines — Topex Robinson has finally made it to the Green Archers' den after more than two decades of dreaming it.

Taking over the head coaching reins from Derek Pumaren, Robinson now gets the chance of his life to be a part of De La Salle University's basketball program — albeit now as a coach and not a player.

Robinson, in an interview with Noli Eala's radio show Power & Play last weekend, bared that he has always been longing to be a Green Archer.

"[I]t's 28 years in the making because when I used to play for San Sebastian back in 1995... Yung mga laro ng NCAA nasa Rizal Memorial," Robinson narrated.

"Hindi ko po talaga makakalimutan, every time po na dumadaan kami dun, sana makalaro ako dito. Pangarap ko talaga," he added.

Robinson was quick to say, though, that he had no regrets for how his career transpired, as he went from the NCAA to the PBA as both player and coach.

Even as he looks toward realizing his dream, Robinson remained thankful to where he came from.

"I'm so grateful to San Sebastian kasi sila po yung nagbigay sa akin ng opportunity and ito naman po ay isang pangarap lang nung panahon na iyon," he said.

Robinson inherits a La Salle team that fell just short of a Final Four appearance in UAAP Season 85, when they stumbled against Adamson University in an elimination match for the last semis spot.

As they seek a redemption season, Robinson isn't keen on putting the blame on the previous coaching staff.

"I wouldn't say that there's anything wrong, that's due respect to the coaches also that came before me," said Robinson.

The tactician lamented some factors out of La Salle's control — particularly the players' health that stymied their momentum for most of the season.

"I think also nagkulang din po siguro because of the injuries to the players... Those are vital pieces of the team eh," he said.

"As a coach, it's really pretty much, there were teams that they really could've won [against]," he added.

Robinson will steer a La Salle team in UAAP Season 86 led by holdovers like Evan Nelle, Mike and Ben Phillips, Kevin Quiambao and Mark Nonoy.