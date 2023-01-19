La Salle appoints Topex Robinson as new Green Archers coach

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new captain of the ship in Taft.

After a short search, De La Salle University has found a youthful mentor in Topex Robinson to lead its squad for redemption of lost glory in the UAAP.

In a short statement Thursday, the Green Archers appointed the former Phoenix Super LPG tactician in the PBA to replace seasoned coach Derrick Pumaren in the aftermath of the team’s disappointing campaign in Season 85.

The appointment, which went through a prudent process among eight candidates according to STAR sources, is effective immediately as La Salle plots a revenge tour after missing the UAAP Final Four despite a stacked squad and preseason tag as one of the heavy title favorites.

“DLSU is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Christopher ‘Topex’ Robinson as head coach of the men’s basketball team effective today (yesterday, Jan. 19, 2023),” said the Green Archers.

La Salle also extended its gratitude and appreciation to Pumaren, who returned to Taft in 2020 after steering the Green Archers to back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990.

Pumaren lifted La Salle back to Final Four after five years in Season 84 and also authored its championship in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, which however did not translate to success in the UAAP as the team hobbled with multiple injuries in the homestretch led by Schonny Winston, Kevin Quiambao and Mike Phillips.

Now with Robinson at helm, La Salle is hoping for a turnaround to end a seven-year title drought after losing to Adamson in the playoff for No. 4 this season.

Robinson, 48, boasts an impressive resume as a player and a coach with his latest tenure being Phoenix’s chief tactician in the pro league until last week when he did not sign a contract extension.

The former San Sebastian stalwart played for a decade in the PBA before transitioning to coaching as mentor of his alma mater and Lyceum in the NCAA as well as assistant coach for Alaska and Phoenix in the PBA.