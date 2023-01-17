^

Sports

Bay Area's Nicholson promises to bounce back in EASL

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
January 17, 2023 | 4:13pm
Bay Area's Nicholson promises to bounce back in EASL
Andrew Nicholson of the Bay Area Dragons goes for a lay-up against Barangay Ginebra's Jamie Malonzo in Game 3 of the PBA Commissioner's Cup finals.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Injured Bay Area import Andrew Nicholson vows to return spewing hotter flames when the Dragons take their act to the East Asia Super League in March after a tough campaign that went the full route in the just-concluded PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

The 6-foot-10 American said he’s nearing full recovery from a left ankle injury he suffered in the finals against champion Barangay Ginebra and should be able to suit up when the Dragons resume training later this month still here in the Philippines.

“It’s getting better. I’ve been walking already. Another week and I’m good to go,” said Nicholson after his bad fall in Game Three of the championship series that reached a pinnacle Game Seven before a record crowd of 54, 589 fans at the Philippine Arena this weekend.

Nicholson served as the alternating import of Bay Area, along with guard Myles Powell, in the elimination round before owning the role as the latter suffered a foot injury of his own entering the playoffs.

A 19th overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, Nicholson averaged 38.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in the games he played prior to his injury for the Dragons, who eventually gambled on Powell for the last two games of the finals.

Nicholson said the entire PBA journey has only molded him and the entire Dragons to a whole different creature moving forward, especially after his all-out battles against the Filipino giants like June Mar Fajardo, Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar.

 “I think we got better. We came here and that was our goal. That’s our main goal. It’s a good preparation for us and we’re looking forward to what we’re gonna have in the EASL,” added Nicholson as Bay Area revs up for the regional tilt slated on March 1 to 5 in Japan.

“We’re blessed to be a part of it. We’re grateful.”

Nicholson and Powell never played together in the PBA as only one could suit up at once, explaining his confidence in what caliber they could potentially unleash in the EASL, where Philippine Cup champion San Miguel and runner-up TNT are also in as PBA bets.

“It will be interesting to see how other teams respond to having our full team play. We’re looking forward to that. It’s gonna be fun. The only times me and Myles have played together is in practice. It’ll be exciting what we can do together on the court at the same time and showcase what Bay Area Dragons are at 100 percent,” he concluded.

ANDREW NICHOLSON

BAY AREA DRAGONS

PBA

PBA FINALS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

KBL: Abando shows out vs pal Abarrientos, leads Anyang to victory over Ulsan

By Luisa Morales | 5 days ago
The visitors came up big as Abando erupted for 20 points, three boards, two steals, two blocks and an assist in 30 minutes...
Sports
fbtw
Brief break for Bay Area

Brief break for Bay Area

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
The Bay Area Dragons will take an eight-day break after closing out their first-ever competition with a runner-up finish in...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area soaks up precious experience from PBA stint

Bay Area soaks up precious experience from PBA stint

By John Bryan Ulanday | 23 hours ago
Bay Area may have fallen short from winning it all in the PBA but it’s still a mission accomplished for the Dragons,...
Sports
fbtw

Strong start set tone

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra led from start to finish in repulsing Bay Area, 114-99, in Game 7 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup finals before a record 54,589 fans at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue last Sunday and the wire-to-wire...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron hits 38,000 barrier

LeBron hits 38,000 barrier

17 hours ago
Joel Embiid scored 35 points with 11 rebounds, James Harden added 24 points with 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers made...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spikers&rsquo; Turf primed up for explosive return

Spikers’ Turf primed up for explosive return

By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
"Where passion meets power." That will be the battle cry of the country’s best and brightest men’s volleyball...
Sports
fbtw
Sharma backs Mighty Warriors in UBL victory

Sharma backs Mighty Warriors in UBL victory

1 hour ago
With former PBA player Carlo Sharma and family in attendance, Ram Sharma made his presence felt in the limited minutes given...
Sports
fbtw
Patrick Reichelt moves to Kuala Lumpur City FC

Patrick Reichelt moves to Kuala Lumpur City FC

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Filipino-German football player Patrick Reichelt has returned to Malaysia for the next stage of his professional football...
Sports
fbtw
LJ Moreno, 42, welcomes fourth child with Jimmy Alapag

LJ Moreno, 42, welcomes fourth child with Jimmy Alapag

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actress LJ Moreno and her husband Jimmy Alapag have welcomed the birth of their fourth child whom they named Cayson Amor...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi fades with 73 as Zhao takes solo control in Annika Invitational golf tilt

Malixi fades with 73 as Zhao takes solo control in Annika Invitational golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Rianne Malixi struggled on Eagle Creek’s tricky surface and settled for a two-birdie, two-bogey card and a 73, virtually...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with