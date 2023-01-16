^

UNTV Cup: Ex-Ginebra player stars for GSIS; Senate remains unbeaten

Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 5:28pm
UNTV Cup: Ex-Ginebra player stars for GSIS; Senate remains unbeaten
Macky Escalona posted 18 points, five steals, five assists and three rebounds to power GSIS.
UNTV Cup

Games Wednesday
(Paco Arena, Manila)
2 p.m. – DENRvs SSS
3 p.m. – OP-PMS vs AFP
5 p.m. – PhilHealth vs Judiciary

 MANILA, Philippines – Former Ginebra player Macky Escalona and Jonathan Parreño helped power GSIS to a 94-86 win over Department of Agriculture while Senate kept its unblemished record in the 9th UNTV Cup last Sunday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Escalona, who played for Ateneo during his collegiate days, produced a solid all-around performance, posting 18 points, five steals, five assists and three rebounds to share the Best Player of the Game award with Parreño.

Perreño scattered 19 points as the GSIS notched its second straight win since dropping its first two games in Group B of the event offering a tax-free P3 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

The Senate Defenders, meantime, extended their winning streak to three games in Group B with a 94-44 drubbing of the SSS Kabalikat.

In the other game, the Bennett Palad-mentored NHA Home Masters stayed in second place in Group B — thanks to an 85-72 win over the PNP Responders.

Five players, including Sen. Joel Villanueva, scored in double figures for the Mike Fermin-coached Defenders with Clark Torrente leading the way with 21 points, nine rebounds and three steals.

A member of the UST Tigers that reigned supreme during Seasons 56 and 57, Villanueva chipped in 11 points while Rey Malaga contributed 18 points, six boards, four assists and two steals.

Tony Lustestica struck hardest for NHA with 23 points, four assists, two steals and a block as the Home Masters improved to 3-1.

MACKY ESCALONA

UNTV CUP
