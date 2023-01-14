^

Sports

Warriors rout Spurs in front of record NBA crowd

Philstar.com
January 14, 2023 | 1:28pm
Warriors rout Spurs in front of record NBA crowd
Jordan Poole (left) and Klay Thompson of Golden State
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

LOS ANGELES – The Golden State Warriors were the stars of the party in San Antonio on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), cruising to a 144-113 NBA victory over the Spurs before a record crowd at the Alamodome.

Jordan Poole led the defending champion Warriors with 25 points off the bench, and Donte DiVincenzo added 22 as Golden State's reserves came up big.

They weren't the names that attracted a raucous crowd of 68,323 to the Alamodome — the Spurs' home from 1993 to 2002 before their move to the AT&T Center arena.

But that hardly mattered as fans celebrated both teams and the sheer size of the crowd — which shattered the previous record attendance for a regular-season NBA game of 62,046 for a showdown between Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The Spurs played the game at their old home as part of the celebrations of the franchise's 50th anniversary season.

Old-school Spurs fans relished a chance to return to the 'Dome, but plenty of those in the crowd were drawn by Warriors star Stephen Curry and his teammates.

Curry scored 15 points on six-of-12 shooting. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins had 16 apiece as eight Warriors players scored in double figures.

It was a morale-boosting away win for the Warriors, who have struggled mightily on the road this season.

And it was an emotional night for Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who played four seasons in San Antonio and won two titles with the Spurs.

"Just the presentation of the game was spectacular," said Kerr, who received a huge cheer before the game.

"To get an ovation from 68,000 fans gives you chills," Kerr said. "Tonight was a great display of how special the Spurs are and how special San Antonio is."

Curry called the atmosphere "amazing," as did Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who said he advised his young team "just to play the game and not worry about everything else."

Tre Jones led the Spurs with 21 points, and five San Antonio players scored in double figures. But Golden State led by five after the first quarter and never looked back.

There was more on-court drama in Indianapolis, where Atlanta's John Collins tipped in the game-winner with seven-tenths of a second remaining in the Hawks' 113-111 victory over the Pacers.

Dejounte Murray's dunk put Atlanta up 108-107 with 2:08 to play. Bennedict Mathurin answered with a basket that gave the Pacers the lead with 58 seconds remaining.

Mathurin was fouled but missed the free throw, and Trae Young drained a 3-pointer for Atlanta before two free throws from Indiana's Buddy Hield knotted the score at 111-111 with 21.5 seconds to play.

There were 2.1 seconds on the clock when Murray managed to corral a miss from Young but couldn't get his own basket to drop. Collins grabbed that rebound and made the put-back basket — just his second of the night — for the win.

Young led the Hawks with 26 points and De'Andre Hunter added 25.

Indiana was led by 26 points from Mathurin.

New York point guard Jalen Brunson continued his recent strong form, scoring 34 points — including four free throws in the final 14 seconds — in a 112-108 Knicks victory over the Wizards in Washington.

Julius Randle added 23 points and 16 rebounds for the Knicks, who withstood a 40-point performance from Washington's Kyle Kuzma.

In Detroit, New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas led all scorers with 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 116-110 victory over the Pistons.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards scored 31 to power the Timberwolves to a 121-116 home victory over a Phoenix Suns team missing Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

GOLDEN STATE

JORDAN POOLE

KLAY THOMPSON

NBA

WARRIORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Vulnerable' Nadal says Djokovic clear favorite in Australian Open

'Vulnerable' Nadal says Djokovic clear favorite in Australian Open

3 hours ago
Defending champion Rafael Nadal admitted Saturday he felt vulnerable heading into the Australian Open after two straight defeats...
Sports
fbtw
Durant-less Nets show promise even in loss to Celtics

Durant-less Nets show promise even in loss to Celtics

3 hours ago
In Brooklyn's first game without him this season, despite ending in a loss, the Nets showed so much promise by being better...
Sports
fbtw
Naturalized player-laden Gilas 'Redeem Team' possible for SEA Games

Naturalized player-laden Gilas 'Redeem Team' possible for SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 3 days ago
The Philippines could send in its best players, even all its naturalized ones, for a chance to reclaim the gold medal it lost...
Sports
fbtw

Blankley admits JB toughest to defend

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
It was Hayden Blankley who blanketed Justin Brownlee and disallowed him from receiving a pass with five seconds left to seal Bay Area’s 87-84 win over Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Rangers looking to defend 7s crown in February kick-off

Rangers looking to defend 7s crown in February kick-off

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Rangers Football Club Philippines will not have long to celebrate their AIA 7s Football Tournament trophy.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Players find extra drive with overwhelming fan support at M4 Mobile Legends tourney

Players find extra drive with overwhelming fan support at M4 Mobile Legends tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 17 minutes ago
The overwhelming support of a crowd can turn the tides in a very intense matchup.
Sports
fbtw
Malixi all geared up for Annika Invitational golf tilt

Malixi all geared up for Annika Invitational golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi is toning down her expectation level and focusing more on her target as she sets out for the Annika Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

Blacklist International repeats over ECHO, nears back-to-back crowns

By Michelle Lojo | 4 hours ago
Defending world champions Blacklist International is on the verge of defending its title with a 3-2 upper bracket finals win...
Sports
fbtw
Brownlee naturalization generates excitement

Brownlee naturalization generates excitement

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
“You are now a Filipino. We hope that you will be a good citizen and an excellent example for our people,” Speaker...
Sports
fbtw
Dragons ready for Game of Death &ndash; environment, all

Dragons ready for Game of Death – environment, all

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
It’s going to be a hostile ground out there with more than 50,000-strong Barangay Ginebra faithful poised to flood them...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with