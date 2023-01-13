Jordan Clarkson 'excited' for Gilas stint in FIBA World Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz in the NBA can’t wait to don national colors anew when Gilas Pilipinas hosts the highly anticipated FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Clarkson reiterated that goal once again in a press conference with local media Friday, months after playing in his first home game with Gilas for the fourth window of the World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

“I haven’t really talked much with anybody but I know that’s (what’s coming up this summer) in the future plans,” said Clarkson on suiting for the Philippine national team in the prestigious 32-team basketball showpiece slated on Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

“I’m getting prepared for that as well with my family and my team. I’m excited for that. We know that’s on the horizon. We will start to prepare to get everything down logistic-wise to get over there and get ready to compete.”

Clarkson already played for Gilas back in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia before debuting in a FIBA-sanctioned game last August against Lebanon and Saudi Arabia along with Kai Sotto of the Adelaide 36ers in the Australia National Basketball League.

Owing to his caliber as the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Clarkson as expected stamped his class with 27 points, seven assists and six rebounds in a close Gilas’ 85-81 loss against Lebanon.

He then continued with 23 markers, six dimes and five boards as Gilas trounced Saudi Arabia, 84-46, at the Mall of Asia Arena for his first game in the Philippines.

But first things first for the 30-year-old Clarkson, who is out to lead the young but feisty Utah squad in the aftermath of the departure of franchise players Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

“I’m embracing it (leadership role) well. Coach Will Hardy has a lot of confidence in me, as well as the organization and my teammates. Me being a guy in the league for nine years now, it’s my time to share experiences and knowledge and put it together for this team,” he said.

Clarkson is currently averaging 20.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists as the starting guard for the Jazz (9th in the Western Conference at 21-23) and one of its leaders along with Lauri Markkanen and veteran Mike Conley.