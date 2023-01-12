'Carl is family': UP coach Monteverde bids Japan-bound Tamayo goodbye

MANILA, Philippines – UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde shared thoughtful words for his longtime ward Carl Tamayo as the latter signed a contract to play professionally with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the Japan B. League.

Since handling him in high school, Monteverde has been a part of Tamayo's journey in basketball.

In Diliman, Monteverde was the architect of UP's championship run in UAAP Season 84 last year, and Tamayo was one of his main pieces.

On Thursday, the tactician bared how he felt about Tamayo's early exit from the Maroons.

"On behalf of the UPMBT coaching staff, we wish Carl the best on his journey in the B-league." Monteverde wrote on social media.

"Carl has been part of our lives since he was 13 and I can say he is really selfless, always putting the team before himself, showing great character both on and off the court. I am always amazed with his incredible determination, passion and his desire to always be the best version of himself for the team." he added.

Tamayo was crowned Rookie of the Year in UAAP Season 84, and was also named to the Mythical Team in UAAP Season 85.

Aware of how impactful the 21-year-old was, Monteverde underscored what Tamayo had done for the Fighting Maroons.

"We thank Carl for being part of our historic journey as champions of season 84 and runner up of season 85. I am honored to be his coach for many years," he said.

"We will definitely miss him during practices and games. I will miss his company because more than just my player, Carl is family."

Monteverde admitted that Tamayo foregoing his last three years of eligibility with UP is a big blow to their dreams of winning another championship. But he still stood behind his player's decision.

"His departure from the UP Fighting Maroons may not have been the ending we had all imagined, but his contributions here will definitely be remembered.

"While this move somehow saddens me, I trust his decision and I will always stand by him with [100%] support," he continued.

Monteverde and the Fighting Maroons will be leaning on the likes of CJ Cansino, Terrence Fortea, Malick Diouf and James Spencer following Tamayo's exit in UAAP Season 86.