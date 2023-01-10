Carl Tamayo leaves UP for Japan B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Carl Tamayo has moved on from the UP Fighting Maroons after playing two seasons in the UAAP.

Tamayo, a prized recruit from NU's high school program, announced on Tuesday that he will be playing professionally in the Japan B. League — a league that has been a favorite destination of Filipino ballers recently.

The UAAP Season 85 Mythical Team member posted on social media Tuesday morning of his decision, which he prefaced with a message of thanks to the UP community.

"If there is one thing I learned as a member of the UP Maroons, it is that we can count on the UP community to support us through thick or thin," wrote Tamayo.

"Ito ang sinasabi nila nung hindi pa ako myembro ng Maroons, at ito ang nakita ko nung suot ko na ang maroon jersey ko: UP has the loudest, most supportive fans in the UAAP. Matatapang, matatalino, walang takot kahit kanino."

He credited his meteoric rise and development as a basketball player to UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde, saying that the school has "opened the doors" to opportunities in his career.

"This is why playing for UP has been one of the greatest blessings in my life, and I am grateful to Coach Gold, Coach Bo, our Sponsors, the whole team, the people behind Nowhere to go but UP, and the UP community for welcoming me into the UP family and for contributing to my growth as a basketball player. Thank you po sa inyong lahat," he said.

"I am especially grateful because my playing for UP has opened the doors to even more blessings and opportunities. I would like to share with everyone that I have been invited to play in the Japanese B-League, and after consulting my family, Coach Gold, my teammates, and the UPMBT management, I have decided to accept the offer to play professionally in Japan," he continued.

Tamayo normed 13.79 points and 7.71 rebounds per game in his sophomore year with the Maroons, where they fell short of back-to-back UAAP titles.

They finished as runners-up in UAAP Season 85 last December. He played a key role in their title run in Season 84.

"Becoming a professional basketball player is a dream I have had ever since I started playing organized basketball. It will allow me to care of my family while playing the game that I love," said Tamayo.

"To the UP community and to the team’s fans, salamat kaayo; I cannot thank you enough for your prayers and for your support. Whatever colors I wear in the years to come, my heart will always bleed maroon."

Tamayo did not mention which team he will be playing with in the B. League. There he joins the likes of former UAAP standouts like Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Dwight Ramos, among others.

The UAAP champion thus leaves a UP program that looks to have the likes of Terrence Fortea, Gerry Abadiano, CJ Cansino, James Spencer, and Malick Diouf as holdovers for UAAP Season 86.