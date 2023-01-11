UP management backs 'special talent' Tamayo's move to play pro in Japan

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP standout Carl Tamayo received the full support of the management of the UP Fighting Maroons after deciding to forgo his last three years of eligibility with the Diliman squad to play professionally overseas.

Tamayo, who has been key to the rise of the Maroons' program, announced on Tuesday that he had decided to leave the Maroons' nest to join the likes of fellow UAAP alumni like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras, and Bobby Ray Parks, among others in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Related Stories Carl Tamayo leaves UP for Japan B. League

"As much as the UP community would love him play even for one more season, we truly understand and we fully support his decision," said the UP men's basketball team management in a statement.

"Covid, the K-12 program and recent developments (openings) in the basketball leagues of Korea, Taiwan and Japan has greatly changed the college basketball scene in the Philippines. Players from high school now are older and much more mature compared to seasons past, with some of these athletes almost ready for the pros. Carl is certainly a special talent," they added.

After falling short of back-to-back titles in UAAP Season 85, Tamayo's future with UP already hung in the balance as offers from overseas had come up through the grape vine with the Ryukyu Golden Kings coming out as frontrunners to sign Tamayo.

Though a hungry UP team will surely miss Tamayo's services, as well as Zavier Lucero who already used up his eligibility in the UAAP, the UPMBT remained thankful for the time that the up and coming star gave them.

"He received offers from abroad even before he played his first college game. While his first UAAP season in 2019 was cancelled, he was able to play for 2 UAAP seasons," the UPMBT said, as Tamayo's years in the team resulted in a championship and a runner-up finish.

"Playing basketball is not a lifetime career, we wish him the best of luck and we will pray for greater success. The UP community will always cherish the memories of UAAP seasons 84 and 85," they added.

In his final year for the Maroons, Tamayo normed 13.79 points and 7.71 rebounds, enough to be named to the UAAP Mythical Team in Season 85.

He was also crowned Rookie of the Year in his maiden stint with the Maroons back in Season 84.

Now, the UPMBT will look to the returning CJ Cansino, as well as holdovers like Malick Diouf, Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea and James Spencer in their bid come UAAP Season 86.