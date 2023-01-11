^

Sports

UP management backs 'special talent' Tamayo's move to play pro in Japan

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 11, 2023 | 8:24am
UP management backs 'special talent' Tamayo's move to play pro in Japan
Carl Tamayo
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UAAP standout Carl Tamayo received the full support of the management of the UP Fighting Maroons after deciding to forgo his last three years of eligibility with the Diliman squad to play professionally overseas.

Tamayo, who has been key to the rise of the Maroons' program, announced on Tuesday that he had decided to leave the Maroons' nest to join the likes of fellow UAAP alumni like Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras, and Bobby Ray Parks, among others in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"As much as the UP community would love him play even for one more season, we truly understand and we fully support his decision," said the UP men's basketball team management in a statement.

"Covid, the K-12 program and recent developments (openings) in the basketball leagues of Korea, Taiwan and Japan has greatly changed the college basketball scene in the Philippines. Players from high school now are older and much more mature compared to seasons past, with some of these athletes almost ready for the pros. Carl is certainly a special talent," they added.

After falling short of back-to-back titles in UAAP Season 85, Tamayo's future with UP already hung in the balance as offers from overseas had come up through the grape vine with the Ryukyu Golden Kings coming out as frontrunners to sign Tamayo.

Though a hungry UP team will surely miss Tamayo's services, as well as Zavier Lucero who already used up his eligibility in the UAAP, the UPMBT remained thankful for the time that the up and coming star gave them.

"He received offers from abroad even before he played his first college game. While his first UAAP season in 2019 was cancelled, he was able to play for 2 UAAP seasons," the UPMBT said, as Tamayo's years in the team resulted in a championship and a runner-up finish.

"Playing basketball is not a lifetime career, we wish him the best of luck and we will pray for greater success. The UP community will always cherish the memories of UAAP seasons 84 and 85," they added.

In his final year for the Maroons, Tamayo normed 13.79 points and 7.71 rebounds, enough to be named to the UAAP Mythical Team in Season 85.

He was also crowned Rookie of the Year in his maiden stint with the Maroons back in Season 84.

Now, the UPMBT will look to the returning CJ Cansino, as well as holdovers like Malick Diouf, Harold Alarcon, Terrence Fortea and James Spencer in their bid come UAAP Season 86.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guiao raises concern on guest teams

Guiao raises concern on guest teams

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
Rain or Shine head coach Yeng Guiao is suggesting for the PBA to revisit a foreign guest team’s terms of engagement...
Sports
fbtw
Young, Muhammad in town

Young, Muhammad in town

9 hours ago
Former NBA star Nick Young has arrived in the country to join the rest of the Strong Group team in the last stage of its buildup...
Sports
fbtw

New rules allow high-caliber Gilas to strut stuff in Cambodia

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Under new rules, the Philippines could field any player carrying a Philippine passport in its bid to reclaim the precious gold medal in men’s basketball in the Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fbtw
New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

New Philippine sports chief promises timely release of athlete allowances

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Sports Commission chair Richard Bachmann on Tuesday vowed to fully give all the national athletes needs including...
Sports
fbtw
Bay Area to leave it all on floor

Bay Area to leave it all on floor

By Joaquin Henson | 9 hours ago
It’s do-or-die for Bay Area against Barangay Ginebra in Game 6 of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup Finals at the Smart...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

Bianca Bustamante joins Formula 4 UAE Championship

By Anthony Suntay | 3 minutes ago
So far, with the moves Bianca Bustamante has made, she has pushed herself closer and closer to the top of the sport.
Sports
fbtw
Filipino Mobile Legend coaches make mark on international scene

Filipino Mobile Legend coaches make mark on international scene

By Michelle Lojo | 3 minutes ago
With 50% of the teams having a Filipino in its coaching staff, it was no surprise that after the group stages and the first...
Sports
fbtw
Danny Kingad seeks rebound after lengthy layoff in ONE Fight Night 7

Danny Kingad seeks rebound after lengthy layoff in ONE Fight Night 7

By Luisa Morales | 54 minutes ago
Initially slated to return in Manila's ONE show last December, Kingad was forced to wait a little more before seeing action...
Sports
fbtw
Going for jugular

Going for jugular

By Olmin Leyba | 9 hours ago
With Barangay Ginebra poised for the kill shot, besieged Bay Area is preparing an ambush with a newly-reactivated weapon –...
Sports
fbtw
Asiad no more free for all in 2026 edition, beyond

Asiad no more free for all in 2026 edition, beyond

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
After this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, athletes seeking to see action in the quadrennial event would have to meet specific...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with