Remogat stars as Gilas rules 5th leg of FIBA U-23 Asia tilt

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
June 16, 2024 | 2:22pm
Rey Remogat
Facebook / Pinoyliga Cup

MANILA, Philippines -- Rey Remogat starred as Gilas Pilipinas scored a breakthrough leg title in the FIBA 3x3 Under-23 Nations League Asia 2 Conference. 

Remogat drained the title-clinching deuce with still more than three minutes remaining as Gilas stunned Mongolia, 21-12, to rule the fifth leg over the weekend in Handan Shi, China. 

Gilas’ best finish was at third place a few days ago in Stop 2, where Remogat also put on heroic performance capped by a game-winner for a 21-19 win against China. 

Opposite the top-ranked Mongolian squad known for its halfcourt prowess, Remogat and company were not to be denied in leapfrogging China (325) and snatching the third place in the entire six-stop tour with 340 points. 

Gilas trails Japan (360) and leader Mongolia (460), which won three leg titles entering the final stop at press time. 

Remogat, who’s now a UP Maroon after transferring from the UE Red Warriors in the UAAP, fired 18 points in the entire stop as Gilas also scored big wins against Japan, 19-18, and China, 20-17, en route to leg victory. 

Patrick Sleat, Jun Roque and JM Tulabut also played instrumental for the young Filipino ballers making their mark in the booming halfcourt circuit. 

Meanwhile, Gilas women also scored a breakthrough 21-15 win over Japan to hike its points to 310 at fifth place. 

The Filipinas, heading into the crucial sixth leg, moved closer to Kazakhstan (310) and Mongolia (315) for a podium finish with China (440) and Japan (410) leading the way.

