^

Sports

Up to 4 Filipino weightlifters eyed for Paris Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 2, 2023 | 4:46pm
Up to 4 Filipino weightlifters eyed for Paris Olympics
Hidilyn Diaz during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is eyeing to qualify not just one but three or four Filipino weightlifters to next year’s Paris Olympics.

Apart from Tokyo Games gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas is doing all it can to help Elreen Ando, Vanessa Sarno and Kristel Macrohon earn berths to quadrennial event.

Diaz-Naranjo already had a good head start after she hauled three gold medals in last month’s World Championships in Bogota, Colombia, the first of 10 Olympic qualifying meets sanctioned by the International Weightlifting Federation.

Ando, a Tokyo Olympian, Sarno, an Asian and Southeast Asian champion, and Macrohon, a SEA Games gold winner, did not medal but earned precious Olympic qualifying points by just competing in the Colombian capital.

“We’re looking at three to four lifters to qualify to Paris. Hidilyn, Ando, Sarno and Macrohon are the lifters to watch,” SWP president Monico Puentevella recently told The STAR.

For one to make the Paris cut, an aspirant must see action in at least five more IWF-sanctioned tilts and hope they amass enough points in catapulting them up the ladder of the pecking order in their respective weight classes.

That is why Puentevella is pleading to the newly appointed Philippine Sports Commission officials headed by Chairman Richard Bachmann to help them in their quest for more glory.

The former PSC commissioner from Bacolod vowed to bring home the bacon again after Diaz-Naranjo’s historic feat in Tokyo.

“Of the 10 or more qualifying events for Paris, we need four more and we hope the new PSC officials will continue this kind of support,” said Puentevella. “And we promise you, we shall deliver again.”

HIDILYN DIAZ

OLYMPICS

PARIS OLYMPICS

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

Jolas, Gorunovic take rein at TNT

By Nelson Beltran | 17 hours ago
Nine months to the 2023 FIBA World Cup proper, Chot Reyes is now to focus solely on Gilas Pilipinas, leaving the coaching...
Sports
fbtw

Eight Pinoys lined up for title shots

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
The year 2022 ended with a whimper for Philippine pro boxing as no Filipino reigned as world champion of the four prestigious governing bodies WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. Dave Apolinario was a bright spot for capturing...
Sports
fbtw
Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets past Celtics in clash of NBA leaders

Jokic's triple-double powers Nuggets past Celtics in clash of NBA leaders

5 hours ago
Nikola Jokic delivered a triple double with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists to spark host Denver over Boston, 123-111,...
Sports
fbtw

A busy 2023

By Bill Velasco | 17 hours ago
This New Year will be jampacked with sporting events, keeping national and pro athletes busy, and fans satiated at pre-pandemic levels.
Sports
fbtw
Twin world cups highlight Philippine sports campaign in 2023

Twin world cups highlight Philippine sports campaign in 2023

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Two world cups are set to spice up Philippine sports in 2023, with Gilas Pilipinas and the Philippine women's national football...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baltazar, Gozum beef up Strong Group in Dubai hoops tourney

Baltazar, Gozum beef up Strong Group in Dubai hoops tourney

1 hour ago
Justine Baltazar and Will Gozum have been added to the roster of Strong Group-Philippines that will see action in the Dubai...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic given hero's welcome in Adelaide

Djokovic given hero's welcome in Adelaide

3 hours ago
Tennis fans gave Novak Djokovic a raucous welcome during his first match in Australia in almost two years when he made a rare...
Sports
fbtw
Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

Confident Malixi eyes top finish in Orlando International Amateur golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi is confident she can produce the desired result despite missing her target in her last two tournaments to close...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao plans more exhibition fights, links up with Japanese promotional firm

Pacquiao plans more exhibition fights, links up with Japanese promotional firm

By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is starting to treat the boxing exhibition game seriously.
Sports
fbtw
War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

War-themed video game fuels wave of misinformation

6 hours ago
Footage from the war-themed Arma 3 video game, often marked "live" or "breaking news" to make it appear genuine, has been...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with