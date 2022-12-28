^

Sports

Aboitiz football clinic gives back to public school kids in Batangas

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 11:43am
Aboitiz football clinic gives back to public school kids in Batangas
The majority of the kids also took part in the 2018 and 2019 corporate social responsibilty event of Batangas' top football festival. 

LIPA, BATANGAS – Some 30 kids from Payapa Elementary School located in Malvar, Batangas, were the beneficiary of the Aboitiz Community Football Clinic — a project within the Aboitiz Football Cup.

The majority of the kids also took part in the 2018 and 2019 corporate social responsibilty event of this southern region’s top football festival. 

“The Aboitiz Foundation Inc. wanted to make sure that the same kids were invited so there would be continuation given the pandemic,” said Rely San Agustin, RSA 1 Sports Group and Head Organizer of the Aboitiz Football Cup.

This year’s clinics, which were part of the overall Aboitiz Cup, featured eight training sessions conducted from November to December at the Aboitiz Pitch in Lipa, Batangas that were held by its founder April Rizel Reyes.

Kids were given free Football Lipa Academy uniforms, providing them that experience of belonging to an organized football academy.

"Teaching the Payapa kids was such a fun and memorable experience for us here in the academy,” said Reyes. “We have witnessed so much potential from these kids that made us excited for the future of football here in Batangas. This has always been our goal, to spread awareness and give every child an opportunity to play the beautiful game of football."

Added San Agustin, “Together with Aboitiz InfraCapital, LIMA Estate and the Aboitiz Foundation, we understand that sports are instrumental in community development and value formation, hence, the return of the Aboitiz Football Cup and the Aboitiz Community Football Clinic.”

“Looking ahead, we want to give these same kids a chance to continue training with the academy and eventually experience playing competitive football. We hope to develop future national team players among them.”

