^

Sports

Filipinas set for European action in Pinatar Cup

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 21, 2022 | 12:04pm
Filipinas set for European action in Pinatar Cup
The Philippine women's national football team
Courtesy of PFF

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team will ramp up their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a tournament in Europe as they compete in the Pinatar Cup 2023 come February.

For the first time, the Filipinas will compete in Spain against higher-ranked European sides to aid them in their maiden appearance in the World Cup.

Slated from February 15-21 in San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, Spain, the tournament will pitt the Filipinas against Wales, Scotland and Iceland.

First on the slate for the 53rd-ranked Filipinas will be Wales, who are 32nd in the world, on February 15. They will then face No. 25 Scotland on February 18.

They will wrap up their campaign against Iceland, ranked 16th, on February 21.

All three matches will be played at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Of the Philippines' upcoming opponents, Scotland failed to qualify to next year's World Cup, but did see action in 2019. Meanwhile, Wales and Iceland have yet to qualify.

But with the Filipina booters having little European experience so far, the tournament will surely aid them as they take on European teams Switzerland and Norway, along with co-hosts New Zealand, in the group stage of the World Cup.

"Competing in the Pinatar Cup is a great opportunity for the Filipinas to familiarize themselves with European teams ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup," said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr.

"It’s definitely a big help to the team’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023."

Team manager Jefferson Cheng, for his part, said that the competition will be a good barometer for head coach Alen Stajcic and the rest of the coaching staff when it comes to the team's preparedness for the big leagues come the World Cup.

"We are leveling up our preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the team will benefit playing against stronger more experienced teams," said Cheng.

The Filipinas have been in deep preparation for the elite tournament for the past couple of months. Most recently, the Filipinas wrapped up a training camp in Sydney, Australia, where they faced 51st-ranked Papua New Guinea twice in friendlies.

Both matches resulted in big victories for the Filipinas.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sink or swim in PBA semis

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s do-or-die for San Miguel Beer and Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinals at the MOA Arena today.
Sports
fbtw
June Mar&rsquo;s key, says Austria

June Mar’s key, says Austria

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer head coach Leo Austria said yesterday six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo is the key to surviving the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
In images & words: An Ateneo championship run for the ages

In images & words: An Ateneo championship run for the ages

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
With the trophy back in Loyola Heights — the 12th UAAP hardware that goes with the 14 seniors crowns won in the NCAA...
Sports
fbtw
American coaches of the Ateneo Blue Eagles

American coaches of the Ateneo Blue Eagles

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
What is it between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and their American coaches?
Sports
fbtw

Clincher or series extension?

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Unless Magnolia and defending champion San Miguel do something about it in today’s Game 4, it may well be Barangay Ginebra and Bay Area battling for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup gold.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
B. League: Rarely used Baltazar parts ways with Hiroshima Dragonflies

B. League: Rarely used Baltazar parts ways with Hiroshima Dragonflies

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Seeing little to no action for his team, the B. League announced that Hiroshima and Baltazar reached a "mutual agreement"...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix Suns owner agrees $4B sale to financier Ishbia

Phoenix Suns owner agrees $4B sale to financier Ishbia

2 hours ago
American billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia has agreed to purchase the Phoenix Suns and Women's NBA team Phoenix Mercury...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Lucero proud of teammates' gallant stand vs Ateneo in Game 3

UP's Lucero proud of teammates' gallant stand vs Ateneo in Game 3

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Though they fell short of retaining the title, Lucero and the rest of the Maroons came out with gritty performances even when...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals fall short vs Cambodia in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

Azkals fall short vs Cambodia in AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup opener

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A sluggish start by the visitors saw Reung Bunheing and Orn Chanpolin score in the 16th and 20th minute to give the Cambodians...
Sports
fbtw
Crown back in Loyola: Eagles, Buffaloes make it happen

Crown back in Loyola: Eagles, Buffaloes make it happen

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Hard and loud, the then high-flying Ateneo Blue Eagles crashed to the ground in an end of a three-year reign at the hands...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with