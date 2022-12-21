Filipinas set for European action in Pinatar Cup

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team will ramp up their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup with a tournament in Europe as they compete in the Pinatar Cup 2023 come February.

For the first time, the Filipinas will compete in Spain against higher-ranked European sides to aid them in their maiden appearance in the World Cup.

Slated from February 15-21 in San Pedro del Pinatar in Murcia, Spain, the tournament will pitt the Filipinas against Wales, Scotland and Iceland.

First on the slate for the 53rd-ranked Filipinas will be Wales, who are 32nd in the world, on February 15. They will then face No. 25 Scotland on February 18.

They will wrap up their campaign against Iceland, ranked 16th, on February 21.

All three matches will be played at the Pinatar Arena Football Center.

Of the Philippines' upcoming opponents, Scotland failed to qualify to next year's World Cup, but did see action in 2019. Meanwhile, Wales and Iceland have yet to qualify.

But with the Filipina booters having little European experience so far, the tournament will surely aid them as they take on European teams Switzerland and Norway, along with co-hosts New Zealand, in the group stage of the World Cup.

"Competing in the Pinatar Cup is a great opportunity for the Filipinas to familiarize themselves with European teams ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup," said PFF president Mariano Araneta, Jr.

"It’s definitely a big help to the team’s preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023."

Team manager Jefferson Cheng, for his part, said that the competition will be a good barometer for head coach Alen Stajcic and the rest of the coaching staff when it comes to the team's preparedness for the big leagues come the World Cup.

"We are leveling up our preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the team will benefit playing against stronger more experienced teams," said Cheng.

The Filipinas have been in deep preparation for the elite tournament for the past couple of months. Most recently, the Filipinas wrapped up a training camp in Sydney, Australia, where they faced 51st-ranked Papua New Guinea twice in friendlies.

Both matches resulted in big victories for the Filipinas.