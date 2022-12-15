^

Filipinas end year with 9-goal demolition of Papua New Guinea

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 15, 2022 | 6:10pm
Quinley Quezada
PWNT Media

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national football team capped off the year with a bang after a 9-nil rout of Papua New Guinea in their international friendly at Wanderers Football Park in Sydney, Australia on Thursday.

In their last match of 2022, the Filipinas stamped their class over the 51st-ranked Lakatois as five different players found the back of the net.

Quinley Quezada led the onslaught with a hat trick to her name, scoring all of her three goals in just the second half.

The Filipinas forward garnished her performance in the late goings of the match as she shot it low and fast past Papua New Guinea's keeper in the 87th minute.

Katrina Guillou, meanwhile, scored on a Quezada cross 24 minutes into the contest before converting again on a penalty at the 72nd minute mark.

She also assisted on the opening goal from Sara Eggesvik which put the Philippines ahead early, 1-0, after 11 minutes of play.

Jessika Cowart and skipper Tahnai Annis opened the flood gates in the second half when they got past the keeper to put the Philippines up, 4-0.

The Lakatois were then forced into an own goal as the Philippines were five goals clear before the hour mark.

Guillou's penalty and Quezada's hat trick helped the Filipinas reach the final score.

Other than the goals, the Filipinas also celebrated goalkeeper Kaiya Jota's international debut as she came in for starting goal keeper Olivia McDaniel in the second half.

The 9-0 demolition job wrapped up the Filipinas' camp in Sydney, which ended their preparations this year for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Filipinas are coming off a historic campaign in 2022 wherein they qualified for the World Cup, finished with the bronze medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, and copped the AFF Women's Championship.

