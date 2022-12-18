Dragons on the cusp

MANILA, Philippines — Bay Area is a win away from advancing to the PBA Commissioner’s Cup best-of-7 Finals but coach Brian Goorjian is aware it’s never easy to close out a series and San Miguel Beer isn’t ready to pack it in. The Dragons are 2-0 over the Beermen in their best-of-5 semis duel and San Miguel has the difficult task of winning three in a row to survive the war. The clincher could come in Game 3 at the PhilSports Arena today.

Goorjian said Bay Area was lucky to eke out a 103-102 win in Game 1. “We played better defense in the second half,” he said. “They were in control but we stayed in it. Stops and transition baskets got us over the line. So much depth in every position. They’re the champions and very tough to beat.” San Miguel didn’t suit up Mo Tautuaa and Vic Manuel in the opener as Goorjian noted “those two add to their gameplan.” Manuel returned to action in Game 2, scoring nine points and hitting 4-of-4 field goals in 10:35 minutes. Tautuaa may be reactivated in Game 3.

Goorjian said Manuel’s presence provided “an additional big (who) made it tough around the basket.” Still, Bay Area won, 114-95. Even if Tautuaa shows up for Game 3, Goorjian said the Dragons are ready to claim the first ticket to the Finals. He said Bay Area’s young legs are a key factor in fueling the Dragons transition on both ends. Bay Area is the league’s youngest team, averaging 26.7 years old with Kobey Lam and Hayden Blankley both 22.

Last weekend, Goorjian’s father Ed died at 96 in Los Angeles. His father was the late Ron Jacobs’ assistant coach at Loyola Marymount in 1979-80. “My dad trained in the Philippines during World War II,” said Goorjian. “He was getting ready for the invasion of Japan. Never got back after that. I remember coach Jacobs. He could coach and recruit. Players liked playing for him. He had respect for my dad and my dad for him.”