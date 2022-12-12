^

Sports

NBA superstars to descend on Philippines as Team USA plays in FIBA World Cup

Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 4:06pm
NBA superstars to descend on Philippines as Team USA plays in FIBA World Cup
Jordan Clarkson won’t be the lone NBA star arriving in Manila next year as Team USA is scheduled to play in the Philippines for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Watch out for ticket promos from FIBA global partner Smart and stream all the games via Smart LiveStream

MANILA, Philippines – As Team USA plays its games in the Philippines for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, official FIBA global partner Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) will make sure subscribers have a full home court viewing advantage as they will get the chance to watch some of the best NBA superstars in action live or via the Smart LiveStream App.

“The three hosts of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia, have selected preferred teams to play the Group Phase in their respective countries. FIBA’s Central Board has confirmed, after consultation with the host nations, that USA will play in the Philippines, Slovenia will travel to Japan and Canada will land in Indonesia. Both Slovenia and Canada have qualified for the World Cup, while the USA is in a good position to clinch a berth in the tournament field in the last Window of the Qualifiers,” announced FIBA today, December 12.

For Filipino basketball fans, this means a once-in-a-lifetime chance to physically witness some of the best basketball players in the world at the designated FIBA venues in the Philippines and all the games live and via the Smart LiveStream App, which is downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Watch out for free FIBA tickets exclusive to Smart subscribers

Smart subscribers are in for a treat with the chance to win much-coveted arena seats to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 games through Smart Live. This gives Smart customers the ultimate advantage of watching their favorite NBA superstars battle it out on the hardcourt in a bid to regain world basketball supremacy. Be sure to visit Smart’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts for updates on ticket promos.

Those who won’t be able to make it to the venues may catch all the games via the Smart LiveStream App powered by the country’s fastest and best network as recognized by Ookla.

It will be recalled that Gilas Pilipinas already qualified for the 2023 games as was the case at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 with China, the previous host country during the last World Cup.

“The Philippines, as tournament host for the Group Phase and Final phase, will be placed in Pot 1 for the draw. They will be joined in Pot 1 by the best-ranked teams in the FIBA World Ranking Men, after the last qualifying window to be played in February 2023. For that reason, USA and Philippines will be placed in two different groups of the four that will take place in the Philippines,” read the FIBA official announcement.

Meanwhile, Japan chose the No. 7 team, Slovenia. Japan and Slovenia will play their Group Phase in Okinawa, where two groups will be played. Canada will play in Jakarta, Indonesia, with two of the 8 top teams of the FIBA World Ranking Men joining them in the two groups in Indonesia.

For more updates on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 schedule, follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

FIBA WORLD CUP

GILAS

JORDAN CLARKSON

NBA

SMART
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
And then there were four

And then there were four

17 hours ago
Defending champion France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

23 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga beat Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez, 22-24, 21-12, 15-12, in...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Clamping down on defense to force Ateneo to out-of-system shots, the defending champions thus moved one win away from back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw

Ronaldo walks away in tears

17 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears on Saturday, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fearless Butler confident of slaying 'Monster' Inoue

Fearless Butler confident of slaying 'Monster' Inoue

26 minutes ago
Paul Butler said he "fears no one" as the underdog prepares to face Japan's unbeaten Naoya Inoue in Tokyo on Tuesday to become...
Sports
fbtw
Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

Letran star Yu abruptly ends college career after NCAA finals suspension

By Joey Villar | 46 minutes ago
Fran Yu has ended his collegiate career in Letran Knights uniform the worst way possible — via suspension.
Sports
fbtw
DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
De La Salle University's Viridis Arcus outplayed all other alliance school's in AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2.
Sports
fbtw
Once again, dominant NU Lady Bulldogs stress it's not about records

Once again, dominant NU Lady Bulldogs stress it's not about records

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
National University, now a seven-peat UAAP women’s basketball champion, is not keen on looking ahead of itself despite...
Sports
fbtw
Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Vanessa Sarno will try to add another conquest to her growing list of triumphs and prove she’s the worthy successor...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with