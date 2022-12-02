^

Sports

Clay Guida raring to go in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 2, 2022 | 10:37am
Clay Guida raring to go in UFC Fight Night
Clay Guida (left) in action
UFC

MANILA, Philippines – When Clay Guida takes to the Octagon on Sunday, December 4 (Manila time), for UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland, he hopes to lay it on the line for his parents and himself.

“A win is the best birthday gift for myself and my parents’ 46th Wedding Anniversary,” said Guida (37-19-0), who will be taking on Scott Holtzman (14-5-0) in a lightweight match in the preliminary cards. “I treat every day like my birthday. I am just thankful to be alive, for my family and friends, to live in the great State of Florida, and the opportunity to fight in the UFC.”

Guida will turn 41 on December 8 while his parents are also celebrating their wedding anniversary this month.

“I am currently 40 going on 20. But next week, I am 41 going on 21,” joked Guida. “But I am in better shape than when you saw me in Strikeforce. I am obviously more experienced and am constantly adding more tools to our arsenal.”

In his last bout inside the Octagon, Guida was submitted by Claudio Puelles with a kneebar in the first round during UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade (April 23, 2022). 

“I got caught by a submission specialist,” he recounted of that last loss. “It looked bad but it wasn’t. I was wrestling a few days later in the US Veteran division. I should have kept the fight on our feet.”

Guida isn’t the only one coming off a loss. Like Guida who has hit a rough patch in the UFC (four losses in his last six matches), Holtzman has tasted defeat in three of his last five matches including a knockout at the hands of Mateusz Gamrot on April 10 of 2021. He has not fought since he also was sidelined by another injury.

“I’m happy Scotty is fit, fresh and ready to go. This is a big one for both him and me. I can wait for this to go down. It has been a long time since I got to fight in front of a capacity crowd so I am looking forward to doing this in front of all these fight fanatics. We’re ready to put on a show. Sparks will fly.”

Fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland at 8 a.m. Sunday on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.

CLAY GUIDA

MMA

UFC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
PBA backing SEAG crusade

PBA backing SEAG crusade

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said yesterday the Board of Governors has given its go-signal for the pro league to end the...
Sports
fbtw
Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight

Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Australian Nedal "Skinny" Hussein called former boxing referee Carlos Padilla "nothing more than a criminal"...
Sports
fbtw

Ando’s recollections

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
In yesterday’s column, Ateneo Sports Hall of Famer Ando Hernaez recounted his experience playing for an all-Filipino basketball team against the visiting Harlem Globetrotters in Bacolod City in 1953.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ex-Letran stalwarts take charge in 9th UNTV Cup

Ex-Letran stalwarts take charge in 9th UNTV Cup

1 minute ago
Former Letran stars Boyet Bautista and Jonathan Aldave displayed vintage performances and led their respective teams to big...
Sports
fbtw
Aldeguer, Cari&ntilde;o, Amirul others invited to Azkals Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

Aldeguer, Cariño, Amirul others invited to Azkals Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Southeast Asia’s biggest football tournament, the Mitsubishi Electric Cup, is getting ready to kick off with the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Fury sees Chisora trilogy as catalyst for Muhammad Ali-style world tour

Fury sees Chisora trilogy as catalyst for Muhammad Ali-style world tour

1 hour ago
Tyson Fury wants to emulate Muhammad Ali by embarking on a world tour following his all-British world heavyweight title fight...
Sports
fbtw
Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stuns Spain

Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stuns Spain

1 hour ago
Germany suffered a second straight group-stage exit at the World Cup on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as Japan stunned Spain...
Sports
fbtw

Messi, Argentines advance

11 hours ago
ionel Messi’s Argentina booked their place in the Last 16 of the World Cup on Wednesday with a 2-0 victory over Poland as Australia reached the knockout rounds for just the second timein their history.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with