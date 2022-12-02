Clay Guida raring to go in UFC Fight Night

MANILA, Philippines – When Clay Guida takes to the Octagon on Sunday, December 4 (Manila time), for UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland, he hopes to lay it on the line for his parents and himself.

“A win is the best birthday gift for myself and my parents’ 46th Wedding Anniversary,” said Guida (37-19-0), who will be taking on Scott Holtzman (14-5-0) in a lightweight match in the preliminary cards. “I treat every day like my birthday. I am just thankful to be alive, for my family and friends, to live in the great State of Florida, and the opportunity to fight in the UFC.”

Guida will turn 41 on December 8 while his parents are also celebrating their wedding anniversary this month.

“I am currently 40 going on 20. But next week, I am 41 going on 21,” joked Guida. “But I am in better shape than when you saw me in Strikeforce. I am obviously more experienced and am constantly adding more tools to our arsenal.”

In his last bout inside the Octagon, Guida was submitted by Claudio Puelles with a kneebar in the first round during UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade (April 23, 2022).

“I got caught by a submission specialist,” he recounted of that last loss. “It looked bad but it wasn’t. I was wrestling a few days later in the US Veteran division. I should have kept the fight on our feet.”

Guida isn’t the only one coming off a loss. Like Guida who has hit a rough patch in the UFC (four losses in his last six matches), Holtzman has tasted defeat in three of his last five matches including a knockout at the hands of Mateusz Gamrot on April 10 of 2021. He has not fought since he also was sidelined by another injury.

“I’m happy Scotty is fit, fresh and ready to go. This is a big one for both him and me. I can wait for this to go down. It has been a long time since I got to fight in front of a capacity crowd so I am looking forward to doing this in front of all these fight fanatics. We’re ready to put on a show. Sparks will fly.”

Fans can watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland at 8 a.m. Sunday on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo TV streaming application.