Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight

Carlos Padilla in this screenshot of his interview during his induction to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.

MANILA, Philippines — Australian Nedal "Skinny" Hussein called former boxing referee Carlos Padilla "nothing more than a criminal" when he admitted cheating to help fellow Filipino Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao.

"That's what he [Padilla] is. He did a criminal act. He violated and manipulated the rules. He should be accountable for what he did," Hussein said Thursday in an interview with CNN PHilippines' Sports Desk.

He also said that Padilla should be taken out of the Hall of Fame.

Pacquiao was 21 and a rising star when he went 10 rounds against Hussein for the WBC International super-bantamweight title near the Philippine capital Manila in 2000.



But in a stunning confession, Padilla -- known for refereeing the "Thrilla in Manila" between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975 -- said he helped Pacquiao secure victory by "prolonging" the standard 10-count when the Filipino was knocked down and left dazed in the fourth round.



The Australian also said that the WBC should also take action for the incident.



"The WBC should be held accountable for the fix they put on that night," said Hussein.

"I have nothing against Manny Pacquiao. I'm a big fan of Manny. I think he's done amazing for the sport. I'm not claiming that I'm the winner, that I want the decision to be reversed. Manny is a victim in this as well. All I want is for the referees and judges to be held accountable for what they do," he added. — with a report from Agence France-Presse