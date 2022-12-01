^

Sports

Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 1, 2022 | 5:08pm
Hussein says Padilla 'did a criminal act' after admission of cheating in Pacquiao fight
Carlos Padilla in this screenshot of his interview during his induction to the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.
Screengrab from WBC's YouTube video

MANILA, Philippines — Australian Nedal "Skinny" Hussein called former boxing referee Carlos Padilla "nothing more than a criminal" when he admitted cheating to help fellow Filipino Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao.

"That's what he [Padilla] is. He did a criminal act. He violated and manipulated the rules. He should be accountable for what he did," Hussein said Thursday in an interview with CNN PHilippines' Sports Desk.

He also said that Padilla should be taken out of the Hall of Fame.

Pacquiao was 21 and a rising star when he went 10 rounds against Hussein for the WBC International super-bantamweight title near the Philippine capital Manila in 2000.

But in a stunning confession, Padilla -- known for refereeing the "Thrilla in Manila" between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier in 1975 -- said he helped Pacquiao secure victory by "prolonging" the standard 10-count when the Filipino was knocked down and left dazed in the fourth round. 

The Australian also said that the WBC should also take action for the incident.

"The WBC should be held accountable for the fix they put on that night," said Hussein.

"I have nothing against Manny Pacquiao. I'm a big fan of Manny. I think he's done amazing for the sport. I'm not claiming that I'm the winner, that I want the decision to be reversed. Manny is a victim in this as well. All I want is for the referees and judges to be held accountable for what they do," he added. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

CARLOS PADILLA

MANNY PACQUIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

Filipino referee admits to cheating, helping Pacquiao win fight in 2000

By Dino Maragay | 2 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao could have ended up with one more loss in his storied career.
Sports
fbtw
Having Brownlee in Gilas program gives SBP 'a lot of comfort'

Having Brownlee in Gilas program gives SBP 'a lot of comfort'

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With the country's hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup looming, SBP President Al Panlilio expressed his excitement to have...
Sports
fbtw
Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

Heading into Final Four, Ateneo's Ballungay already comfortable in UAAP

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Now with a string of impressive games for Ateneo, Ballungay said that he is a different player than he was going into the...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP: Looking at the UST Growling Tigers' season

UAAP: Looking at the UST Growling Tigers' season

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
It could have been a great win, one to offer hope for the next one to come. 
Sports
fbtw
Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

Messi misses penalty but still trumps Lewandowski in World Cup

6 hours ago
For once, Messi was not the Albiceleste's match-winner — he even missed a first-half penalty — but Argentina still...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Diliman raps GMC in PG Flex-UCBL; Olivarez strikes again

Diliman raps GMC in PG Flex-UCBL; Olivarez strikes again

40 minutes ago
With John Bernard Parista and Khalid Moumbagna at the helm, the Blue Dragons slowly but surely pulled away, taking a 43-30...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline demolishes Chery Tiggo, nears PVL bronze

Creamline demolishes Chery Tiggo, nears PVL bronze

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Cool Smashers, buoyed by an absolute demolition job of the Crossovers in Set 3, used their superior net defense to silence...
Sports
fbtw
Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

Daughter of Filipino referee says Pacquiao cheating statement 'misconstrued, misinterpreted'

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a letter addressed to the "boxing community of the world", Suzy Padilla Tuano came to defense of the 88-year-old referee...
Sports
fbtw
Thirdy, San-En fall short as Pinoys struggle &mdash; B. League

Thirdy, San-En fall short as Pinoys struggle — B. League

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena, who also shot an efficient 8-of-12 from the field, could not stop the NeoPhoenix from skidding to their third straight...
Sports
fbtw
Ateneo's Dela Rosa, Joson committed to Gilas women in event of call up

Ateneo's Dela Rosa, Joson committed to Gilas women in event of call up

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Dela Rosa and Joson formed a formidable one-two punch combo for the Blue Eagles that resulted in the team’s first Final...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with