OKBet, GenSan Warriors host basketball camp for ALS learners

The participants, aged 16 to 20 years old, were trained by players and coaching staff from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) team GenSan Warriors OKBet, including its head coach Marlon Martin (in photo).

As part of its ongoing “Play It Forward” campaign to support the next generation of Filipino athletes, local sportsbook OKBet held a basketball camp for student beneficiaries last Thursday at the 838 Sports Center in Tondo, Manila.

Among those chosen as pilot beneficiaries for the grassroots initiative were students from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program of Marcela Agoncillo Elementary School, Rajah Solaiman Elementary School and Pedro Guevarra Elementary School.

Among those that graced the awarding ceremony were OKBet’s Vice President for Marketing and Business Development, Robert Chen; and Education Program Specialist for ALS Manila, Wendella Tabio.

“Kami sa DepEd ay lubos na natutuwa na mapabilang sa [programa ng OKBet]. Nawa’y magpatuloy ang inyong adhikain na ma-develop lalo ang skills ng ating mga kabataan sa larangan ng palakasan,” Tabio said on her welcoming address.

Gensan Warriors team manager Mermann Flores and point guard Nico Elorde also took the stage to express their gratitude and impart some inspirational words to the participants.

“Dream high, reach your goals. ‘Wag susuko,” Elorde told the ALS learners.

Last October, OKBet kicked off its “Play It Forward” campaign during the first live appearance of the candidates for Mr. and Ms. Chinatown 2022, which the sports booking platform company also sponsored.

During the launching event, OKBet’s corporate social responsibility program manager Pebbles Muniz remarked that they are hoping to further develop sports-driven values for the Filipino youth and reach more aspiring athletes around the country.