B. League: Parks' Nagoya sweeps Kiefer, Shiga; Ramos continues to miss games for Hokkaido

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 8:07pm
Bobby Ray Parks
MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins continued to add to the woes of Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakes as they dealt the latter a 104-82 rout at the YMIT Arena in the 2022-23 Japan B. League on Sunday.

Parks helped Nagoya's win streak extend to three with his 12 points, seven boards, four assists, and two steals.

The Filipino import, whose team improved to 10-3, added to the efforts of Coty Clarke who finished with 27 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

Kiefer, meanwhile, rode the bench as the home team absorbed their ninth straight loss and fell to 2-11.

Other Filipinos also struggled in their Sunday assignments in Division 1.

Matthew Wright netted three treys but could not help the Kyoto Hannaryz defeat the Utsonomiya Brex as they fell, 81-58.

Wright finished with 12 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Kyoto suffered back-to-back losses and dropped to 6-7.

Elsewhere, Thirdy Ravena also couldn't tow the San-En NeoPhoenix past the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 83-78.

The Gilas guard finished with 10 points, five rebounds, and three dimes as San-En slid to 8-5.

In the other games, Jay Washington picked up a DNP in Ryukyu Golden Kings' 80-68 lost to Shimane Susanoo Magic as the league leaders fell to 10-3.

Justine Baltazar, for his part, played only 21 seconds in the Hiroshima Dragonflies' 87-74 win over the SeaHorses Mikawa. The Dragonflies won back-to-back games and improved to 10-3.

Dwight Ramos continues to miss games for Levanga Hokkaido due to a sprained right ankle.

Hokkaido fell to the SunRockers Shibuya, 90-85, in their latest game to drop their record to 4-9.

Over in B2, Jordan Heading came off of the bench for Nagasaki Velca as they took an 88-80 triumph over the Fukushima Firebonds.

Heading finished with 13 points, three assists, three steals, and a rebound for the team.

Nagasaki leaned on four other players who finished with double-digit points led by Jeff Gibbs who scored 19 markers.

Roosevelt Adams also provided bench production as the Kagawa Five Arrows nipped the Nishinomiya Storks, 82-78.

Adams finished with seven markers, nine boards, two assists, a steal, and a block in 19 minutes of play.

The Fil-Am reinforcement provided backing to Myles Hesson's 39-point eruption as Kagawa upped their record to 6-11.

Kobe Paras, meanwhile, struggled as the Altiri Chiba won over Bambitious Nara, 79-61.

Paras finished with just four points but added four assists, two blocks, a rebound, and a steal as Altiri got back into the win column and improved to 12-5.

