Manila Digger, Rangers Philippines collide for AIA 7s crown

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 27, 2022 | 11:24am
MANILA, Philippines — We’re down to the last day of a long and grueling AIA 7s Football Tournament on Sunday.

Incredibly, the story line of the men’s division one finals is similar to that of the women’s division one’s — does one team win back-to-back or does this giant killer ascend to the throne?

Defending champions Manila Digger are back in the finals and they don’t have to deal with Sino FC that defeated them in the elimination round; but, ranged against them are Rangers Philippines who also dealt them a loss. 

To barge into the finals, Rangers took down two higher seeds in Middle Beast and the hitherto undefeated Sino FC. Manila Digger had a more difficult time.

Rangers will count on Ebere Juel, Bolaji Idris, Stanley Edeme, Hassan Mohhamed, Forio Jonah, Junel Marasigan, Fidel Nnabuife, Charles Ujam, Olisa Anene, Femi Originde, Charles Muotouh, Idowu Ominisi, Bernard Ifeachor, and Mikael Lagard.

The team is coached by former University of the Philippines striker Ayi Aryee and managed by former Kaya defender Kross Ubiam. 

Manila Digger lists Daniel Ashley, Stephen Appiah, Su Diao, Ilemona Usman, Emmanuel Sylvanus, Ousmane Sidibe, Ifeanyi Ugwu, Landry Bada, Ngiowouo Brejenev, Darwin Regala, Marco Cauyong, Michael Asong, and Antonnie Cabra among its ranks.

“Tactically, mentally, and physically, we are ready for the game,” said Appiah, who goes by “Tonaldo.”

“It will definitely be a difficult game but we are ready.”

On his part, Rangers’ Ubiam said, “This is going to be a great final but we are going for nothing less than the cup. Manila Digger are not pushovers but we will be ready. Let the best team win.”

The men’s division one finals between Manila Digger and Rangers Philippines will be played at 6:30 p.m. at the main field of McKinley Hill Stadium.

Black Amigos and Resenha battle in the division two finals at 5:30 p.m. while Manila Digger’s third division squad takes on Mangtas at their own divisional finals at 4:30 p.m.

