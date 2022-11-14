Cignal, F2 try to keep PVL semis bid alive

Games Tuesday

(Smart Aranata Coliseum)

2:30 p.m. – PLDT vs Cignal

5:30 p.m. – F2 vs Akari

MANILA, Philippines – Cignal and F2 Logistics aim to stay in the semifinal hunt as the two tackle PLDT and Akari, respectively, Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The HD Spikers and the Cargo Movers are currently tied at fourth spot with identical 3-2 records and a win in their games set 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. would send them back at No. 3 alongside the Petro Gazz Angels (4-2) and closer to the next phase.

Cignal is coming off a 25-22, 34-32, 15-25, 16-25, 15-13 squeaker over Petro Gazz Thursday while F2 is riding the crest of a giant-sized, come-from-behind 22-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 15-11 upset of title favorite Creamline last week also at the Big Dome.

The HD Spikers will have their hands full against their sister team, the HD Spikers, who are fighting for dear semis life with a 2-4 mark.

PLDT stayed in contention after eliminating Akari, 25-11, 25-21, 25-19, also Tuesday.

Cignal will depend again on Tai Bierria and Ces Molina, who uncorked 19 and 13 points, respectively, as well as Riri Meneses, who had a solid 11-hit performance the last time out.

For F2, it is out to extend its streak to four as it hopes to draw another powerful effort from the prolific Lindsay Stalzer and the power-hitting Kim Dy, who starred last game with 27 and 18 points.

“We just have to keep working hard,” said F2 mentor Benson Bocboc.

Kalei Mau had a rough game against Creamline but managed to chip in 11 points, the same output by grizzled vet Abi Marano.

And expect F2 to throw everything it has against a Prisilla Rivera-led Akari, which is already out of the running but will try to salvage some measure of pride and close out its campaign with a win.