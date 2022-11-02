^

Sports

ABL set to return after 3-year hiatus

Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 10:47am
ABL set to return after 3-year hiatus

MANILA, Philippines – After a three-year lull, the Asean Basketball League (ABL) is finally set for its much-awaited return with its 11th season through the Invitational Tournament Series 2023.

As the sporting world gets back to its feet, the league is forging ahead with the Invitational Tournament that will feature games across the region starting off on Jan. 2, 2023.

The league will then take a break in February to respect the International Window for men’s basketball before the playoffs and the finals take place in early March.

Some of the best squads around the region are expected to take the center stage and go for a mad dash for glory in the three-month Southeast Asian basketball spectacle.

Even as the leagues around the region have grown along with the progression of the ABL over the years since its foundation in 2009, the Invitational remains consistent to the league’s commitment to maintain a strong presence as a developmental platform for all the teams involved.

ABL Chief Operating Officer Kuhan Foo is pleased with the return of the first-ever regional basketball league in Asia, noting that the move is a huge step forward in sustaining the growth of the sport in the region over the past 10 years.

“We’re glad to announce that the Asean Basketball League is finally coming back for its 11th season with the ABL Invitational Tournament Series 2023. After the Covid-19 pandemic put everything to a halt, the return of the ABL is a huge step towards the right direction as we hope to give our fans the sense of normalcy while we continue to recover from the after-effects of the pandemic,” said Foo.

“We are excited to welcome our teams, our players and our fans back in our bid to further foster the growth of basketball across the region,” he added, stressing the role of the league to the vast improvements of countries like Singapore and Vietnam which finally won historic medals in the Southeast Asian Games with the former winning in 2013 and 2015 while the latter bagging one in 2019.

ABL

ASEAN BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Miller airs desire to play for Gilas

Miller airs desire to play for Gilas

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Converge import Quincy Miller has offered himself as a potential naturalization option for Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbtw
15-year-old seen as next big thing in as Philippine chess

15-year-old seen as next big thing in as Philippine chess

21 hours ago
Philippine woman national chess master April Joy Claros is already recognized as a young chess prodigy.
Sports
fbtw
Yulo makes finals of all events in 51st World Artistic Gymnastics Championships&nbsp;

Yulo makes finals of all events in 51st World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The pocket-sized wonder allowed his star to shine in magnificence, advancing to the finals of the four disciplines he originally...
Sports
fbtw

LeBron’s legacy

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
If LeBron James maintains an average of 25 points a game and doesn’t miss a single contest, he’ll surpass Kareem Abdul Jabbar’s record and become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in his 53rd...
Sports
fbtw
Nash out as Brooklyn Nets coach after poor start

Nash out as Brooklyn Nets coach after poor start

3 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was fired by the club on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time), paying the price for the team's...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

Our Osasuna experience (Part 2)

By Anthony Suntay | 50 minutes ago
Our Osasuna experience was like no other. But what made it even more thrilling was that we were able to learn so much about...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

Malixi, 3 other Pinays kick off WAAP golf bid in Pattaya

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
It will be an early test of will and character as Rianne Malixi drew world No. 22 Minsol Kim of Korea and No. 161 Caitlyn...
Sports
fbtw
Embattled Nets continue slump, lose to Bulls after Nash sacking

Embattled Nets continue slump, lose to Bulls after Nash sacking

2 hours ago
Zach Lavine produced a fourth-quarter scoring blitz as the Chicago Bulls piled on the misery for the crisis-hit Brooklyn Nets...
Sports
fbtw
Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

Team Rebel Sports, Toby's partner for affordable customized jerseys

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Making an array of their products available in every Toby's branch, Team Rebel gives local sports communities the easy option...
Sports
fbtw
LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

LPU, San Sebastian rekindle rivalry to open CCE MLBB Season 2

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Pirates, who swept the Golden Stags in their championship series 2-0 in Season 1, lock horns at 6:30 p.m. to kickstart...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with