Dogie, V33Wise headline first inductees into MPL Philippines' Hall of Legends

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 2:29pm
Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna
MPL Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of its tenth season, the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) has revealed its first set of inductees to the inaugural MPL PH Hall of Legends.

Introduced this current season, the MPL PH Hall of Legends celebrates players and coaches who have made considerable contributions to the league.

Nominated by the fans, casters, media, and fellow players in the league, the inductees were selected based on three pillars: Strength (gaming performance), Contribution (what they have given to the Mobile Legends esport scene and culture), and Legacy (overall impact in Mobile Legends in the Philippines).

Leading the inductees was a name current MPL Players mentioned when asked who they would nominate: Setsuna "Dogie" Ignacio.

Dogie is considered a pioneer of Mobile Legends in the Philippines.

A player, coach and content creator, Dogie has been a key figure in the continued popularity of the game, making his inclusion in the Hall of Legends a no-brainer.

Also making the list is Smart Omega's Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog, multiple title holders Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario of Blacklist International, and Christian “Rafflesia” Fajura who led his then team Sunsparks' to a historic back-to-back championships in Seasons Four and Five.

The remaining five members of the inductees all made their mark in the Mobile Legends scene by taking the first Southeast Asian gold medal in Mobile Legends.

2019 MLBB Sibol members Angelo Kyle "Pheww" Arcangel, Karl Gabriel "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno, Carlito "Ribo" Ribo Jr., Jeniel "Haze" Bata-Anon and coach Brian "Panda" Lim complete the first ten inductees to the MPL PH Hall of Legends.

