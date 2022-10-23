Nash Racela had full faith in Lenda Douanga's unlikely triple for Adamson â€” 'He needed to take it'

^

Nash Racela had full faith in Lenda Douanga's unlikely triple for Adamson — 'He needed to take it'

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 23, 2022 | 1:19pm
Lenda Douanga
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson head coach Nash Racela hadn't drawn up the Lenda Douanga three-pointer that forced overtime for the Soaring Falcons against the DLSU Green Archers in their 86-84 escape act at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Saturday.

As one would expect, Racela would've made a play for gunner Jerom Lastimosa who had been pacing the Soaring Falcons all-game long.

But even if it wasn't what he had in mind, Racela said that it wasn't necessarily a bad shot. In fact, the tactician praised his big man for his decision making in the endgame.

"We don't really talk about it much," he said of Douanga's three-point shooting.

"But hindi naman siya bawal tumira. If you would notice, he is one of those foreign student-athletes who make [that shot]... Ilan sila na tumitira, sila Ange. Pero siya, pwede, because he's capable of hitting it. We just don't want him to always look for it." 

But Douanga had been forced into making a decision as the clock ticked down with the Soaring Falcons down three, with Lastimosa being denied the ball.

Reminiscent of his game-winner against the NU Bulldogs back in UAAP Season 82 in Smart Araneta Coliseum, Douanga pulled up from beyond the arc and banked the shot in to tie the ball game with six ticks left on the clock.

"Today, he needed to take it." Racela said during the post game interview Saturday night.

"I asked him after the game, niloko ko, sabi ko, 'Why did you take that 3-pointer?' Sabi, 'I needed to take that, coach.' So okay 'yun, because that just means his decision-making is mature enough na. He knows when to take it." he added.

As for Lastimosa, trust in his teammates paid off as he made the assist on Douanga's triple, and Vince Magbuhos' dagger triple in overtime.

Always expected to take the last shot for the Soaring Falcons, Lastimosa made the unlikely move that ultimately towed them to victory.

"I think not only Lenda was open, pati si Vince, na-open din si Vince. Kasi 'yun nga, sabi ni coach, kailangan ko i-give up 'yung bola kasi maraming na-open. So ginawa ko siya noong mga crucial situation." said Lastimosa.

Lastimosa also drew praise from Racela for sharing the rock.

"It's nice that si Jerom made that pass to him. Kasi previously, he was forcing a lot of possessions, na may kasama na siyang nalilibre, na all he needed to do was just really give up the ball." said Racela.

The win gave some momentum to the Soaring Falcons who are seeking to enter the Final Four. They finished the first round, 3-4.

