^

Sports

Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 22, 2022 | 7:13pm
Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller
Jerom Lastimosa
UAAP

ANTIPOLO (Updated 7:32 p.m.) — The Adamson Soaring Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with a tough win over the DLSU Green Archers in overtime in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, 86-84, at the Ynares Center here on Saturday.

Down seven points in the fourth salvo, Adamson ended regulation on an 8-1 run punctuated by a Lenda Douanga triple to knot the game at 79-all with six seconds left in the game.

Douanga took the shot in the same spot of his unlikely game winner against the NU Bulldogs back in UAAP Season 82 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In overtime, it was Vince Magbuhos who hit the dagger triple, 86-84, with 1:52 left to pull Adamson ahead in the back-and-forth affair.

Though CJ Austria, who is back after serving a one-game suspension, had a chance to tie the game at the charity stripe, Austria missed both free throws to keep the score unchanged.

Both teams then failed to convert on offense as they were scoreless for the rest of the contest.

Evan Nelle missed the game-tying layup. The rebound was inhaled by Adamson's Aaron Flowers with 1.1 remaining.

Flowers was sent to the charity stripe where he also came up empty. DLSU, though, did not have a timeout left and were forced to pull up from full court as the triple from Nelle badly missed.

"It was a well-fought game. Actually, the one who benefits, really, are the fans just watching that game." said Adamson head coach Nash Racela after the game.

"It was our second overtime game, I think, this season, and right after regulation, we reminded the players na we should have learned our lesson from that previous overtime game against UP, where we forced the overtime, but first couple of minutes, nag-slack off kami." he added.

Adamson thus improves to 3-4, a record they share with the Green Archers.

DLSU, since beating Ateneo in the first round, have lost three of their last four games.

Jerom Lastimosa keyed Adamson's offense all game with a career-high 29 markers. Joshua Yerro, Douanga, and Cedrick Manzano chipped in 13 markers each.

Lastimosa also had eight assists and six rebounds to pace the Falcons.

Kevin Quiambao led La Salle in the losing effort with 20 points. Schonny Winston, who went down with cramps late in the game, finished with 17 points.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 86 -- Lastimosa 29, Douanga 13, Yerro 13, Manzano 13, V. Magbuhos 8, Jaymalin 4, Flowers 4, Sabandal 2, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Fuentebella 0, Barasi 0.
LA SALLE 84 -- Quiambao 20, M. Phillips 17, Winston 17, Austria 16, Nelle 9, Manuel 2, Cortez 2, Nonoy 1, B. Phillips 0, Abadam 0, Nwankwo 0, Macalalag 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 39-40, 60-59, 79-79, 86-84.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miado stuns Williams to extend win streak to four in ONE Fight Night 3

Miado stuns Williams to extend win streak to four in ONE Fight Night 3

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Taking a victory against the 5th ranked contender in the strawweight rankings, Miado makes his case for a return to the title...
Sports
fbtw
Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

Team Lakay's Loman set for clash with ex-champ Fernandes

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Loman, who is a former bantamweight titlist in another promotion, last fought in March at ONE X where he clinched a unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

Cagayan, three others set for crucial PCAP matches

By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
In the dog days of the competition, four squads will have crucial matches Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

Filipinas drawn with co-hosts New Zealand in FIFA Women's World Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
In the official draw held in Auckland on Saturday, the Filipinas joined co-hosts New Zealand, Norway, and Switzerland in their...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
B. League: Wright finds groove for Kyoto, Parks' Nagoya bests Ramos, Hokkaido

B. League: Wright finds groove for Kyoto, Parks' Nagoya bests Ramos, Hokkaido

By Luisa Morales | 1 minute ago
Breaking out of his slump since beginning his career in Japan, Wright finished with a season-high 16 points on four triples...
Sports
fbtw
Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

Filbasket goes international with Malaysia pocket tiff

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Presented by Sportsclick, the tiff will feature 10 teams from the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and Brunei...
Sports
fbtw
Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

Petro Gazz bounces back, powers down Chargers

2 hours ago
Import Lindsey Vander Weide banged in a slew of loaded hits that pierced through the Chargers’ double-block or at times...
Sports
fbtw
Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

Saso rebounds with solid 65 as Thitkul regains lead in BMW Ladies Championship

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
But Atthaya Thitikul overshadowed her former regional rival’s day-best card and 23-spot jump in the standings as the...
Sports
fbtw
Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
UP tallies their third win in a row and finishes the first round at 6-1. They currently hold the lead in the standings as...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with