Lastimosa, Falcons swoop down on Archers in OT thriller

ANTIPOLO (Updated 7:32 p.m.) — The Adamson Soaring Falcons snapped a two-game losing streak with a tough win over the DLSU Green Archers in overtime in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball tournament, 86-84, at the Ynares Center here on Saturday.

Down seven points in the fourth salvo, Adamson ended regulation on an 8-1 run punctuated by a Lenda Douanga triple to knot the game at 79-all with six seconds left in the game.

Related Stories Fighting Maroons keep the Growling Tigers reeling for UAAP lead

Douanga took the shot in the same spot of his unlikely game winner against the NU Bulldogs back in UAAP Season 82 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

In overtime, it was Vince Magbuhos who hit the dagger triple, 86-84, with 1:52 left to pull Adamson ahead in the back-and-forth affair.

Though CJ Austria, who is back after serving a one-game suspension, had a chance to tie the game at the charity stripe, Austria missed both free throws to keep the score unchanged.

Both teams then failed to convert on offense as they were scoreless for the rest of the contest.

Evan Nelle missed the game-tying layup. The rebound was inhaled by Adamson's Aaron Flowers with 1.1 remaining.

Flowers was sent to the charity stripe where he also came up empty. DLSU, though, did not have a timeout left and were forced to pull up from full court as the triple from Nelle badly missed.

"It was a well-fought game. Actually, the one who benefits, really, are the fans just watching that game." said Adamson head coach Nash Racela after the game.

"It was our second overtime game, I think, this season, and right after regulation, we reminded the players na we should have learned our lesson from that previous overtime game against UP, where we forced the overtime, but first couple of minutes, nag-slack off kami." he added.

Adamson thus improves to 3-4, a record they share with the Green Archers.

DLSU, since beating Ateneo in the first round, have lost three of their last four games.

Jerom Lastimosa keyed Adamson's offense all game with a career-high 29 markers. Joshua Yerro, Douanga, and Cedrick Manzano chipped in 13 markers each.

Lastimosa also had eight assists and six rebounds to pace the Falcons.

Kevin Quiambao led La Salle in the losing effort with 20 points. Schonny Winston, who went down with cramps late in the game, finished with 17 points.

The Scores:

ADAMSON 86 -- Lastimosa 29, Douanga 13, Yerro 13, Manzano 13, V. Magbuhos 8, Jaymalin 4, Flowers 4, Sabandal 2, Colonia 0, Torres 0, Fuentebella 0, Barasi 0.

LA SALLE 84 -- Quiambao 20, M. Phillips 17, Winston 17, Austria 16, Nelle 9, Manuel 2, Cortez 2, Nonoy 1, B. Phillips 0, Abadam 0, Nwankwo 0, Macalalag 0.

Quarters: 18-18, 39-40, 60-59, 79-79, 86-84.