^

Sports

AJ Lim stuns veteran Arcilla to rule Balangay netfest

Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 4:00pm
AJ Lim stuns veteran Arcilla to rule Balangay netfest
AJ Lim
Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seed AJ Lim nailed his fourth straight title since returning to competitive play last year by outlasting veteran Johnny Arcilla, 6-1, 6-2, in the recent 2024 Balangay Open in Butuan City.

Looking fit after losing some unwanted pounds, Lim, 24, encountered little problem in beating the country’s former No. 1 player, showcasing his ferocious net plays and superb groundstrokes from the baseline.

So overpowering was the Jean Henri Lhuillier and Cebuana Lhuillier Sports-backed Lim he needed just a little over an hour to seal the deal and pocket the ?200,000 top prize. 

Lim, who marked his return from almost two years of hiatus last year with an impressive win in the Mayor Eric Olivarez Cup, advanced to the finals after downing Eric Olivarez Jr., 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals and Dave Mosqueda,  6-1, 6-2, in the quarters.

In the opening round, Lim, who figured prominently in several events in Egypt last year, warned his rivals with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Rain Ninal before winning by default in the second round. 

The youngest winner in the PCA Open – country’s only major event – Lim is hoping to continue his fine showing in future tournaments.

vuukle comment

TENNIS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan falters

Pagdanganan falters

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan lost steam after a hot start, scrambling with a two-over 74 that pulled her down to joint 35th from...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers win at home, extend series vs Knicks

Pacers win at home, extend series vs Knicks

19 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers produced another big win on their home court Friday, routing the New York Knicks 116-103 to force...
Sports
fbtw
Go among favorites in ICTSI Philippine Masters

Go among favorites in ICTSI Philippine Masters

19 hours ago
Buoyed by a strong joint runner-up finish in Japan, Lloyd Go is gearing up for a shot at a second Philippine Golf Tour victory...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo bags second gold in Asian Championships

Yulo bags second gold in Asian Championships

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
If his successes in the 11th Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan were morale...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s a long series&rsquo;

‘It’s a long series’

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
It’s good to land the first blow on a resilient rival. But for San Miguel Beer and Ginebra, it wouldn’t really...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan regains putting touch, eyes strong finish

Pagdanganan regains putting touch, eyes strong finish

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan dished out another stellar performance, echoing her impressive first-round display by shooting a 66 and...
Sports
fbtw
Tamaraws, Altas lead respective Filoil groups

Tamaraws, Altas lead respective Filoil groups

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
With new coaches, the revamped Far Eastern University and University of Perpetual Help zoomed to the solo lead of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home

Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home

5 hours ago
As the weather sizzles, Harmie Constantino aims to stay red-hot, shooting for a third straight victory on the Ladies Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Dallas rally to down Thunder, reach NBA Western Conference finals

Dallas rally to down Thunder, reach NBA Western Conference finals

8 hours ago
Luka Doncic posted a triple-double and P.J. Washington drilled the deciding free-throws as the Dallas Mavericks erased a 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with