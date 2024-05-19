AJ Lim stuns veteran Arcilla to rule Balangay netfest

MANILA, Philippines -- Top seed AJ Lim nailed his fourth straight title since returning to competitive play last year by outlasting veteran Johnny Arcilla, 6-1, 6-2, in the recent 2024 Balangay Open in Butuan City.

Looking fit after losing some unwanted pounds, Lim, 24, encountered little problem in beating the country’s former No. 1 player, showcasing his ferocious net plays and superb groundstrokes from the baseline.

So overpowering was the Jean Henri Lhuillier and Cebuana Lhuillier Sports-backed Lim he needed just a little over an hour to seal the deal and pocket the ?200,000 top prize.

Lim, who marked his return from almost two years of hiatus last year with an impressive win in the Mayor Eric Olivarez Cup, advanced to the finals after downing Eric Olivarez Jr., 6-4, 6-3, in the semifinals and Dave Mosqueda, 6-1, 6-2, in the quarters.

In the opening round, Lim, who figured prominently in several events in Egypt last year, warned his rivals with a 6-0, 6-0 drubbing of Rain Ninal before winning by default in the second round.

The youngest winner in the PCA Open – country’s only major event – Lim is hoping to continue his fine showing in future tournaments.