Evangelista, Santor, Melencio stand out in COPA swim tilt

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 5:05pm
Evangelista, Santor, Melencio stand out in COPA swim tilt
Ricielle Melencio
MANILA, Philippines -- Young swimmers Aishel Evangelista, Patricia Santor and Ricielle Melencio shone bright in the Congress of Philippine Aquatics (COPA) One for All-All for One National Capital Region swimming championship as the tourney ended on Sunday.

The three claimed the most outstanding swimmer awards in their respective classes as the curtains closed on the competition.

Evangelista, whose father-coach Elcid died of heat stroke a couple of weeks ago, swept his last three events to take home eight gold medals and a silver in the tournament.

On Sunday, he topped the boys’ 200 meter butterfly, 100 meter backstroke and 50 meter freestyle.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Diyos ay binigyan ako ng kalakasan ng katawan para matupad ko yung misyon ko na mabigyan ng regalo ang aking namayapang ama (Elcid). Para po sa kanya ito, alam ko masaya siya sa tagumpay ko,” Evangelista said.

The 19-year-old Melencio, for her part, ruled the 100 meter backstroke in the girls’ 18-over class with a 1:11:21 time over Raven Alcoseba (1:11.96) and Dianna Cruz (1:17.31.)

She also finished first in the 50 meter freestyle, the 400 meter individual medley, 200 meter freestyle and 100 meter freestyle.

Santor topped the girls’ 16-under 200 meter butterfly on Sunday against Savinnah Oliveros.

The swimmer from the University of Santo Tomas previously won the 400 meter individual medley, 200 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly.

She likewise spearheaded her team in the 400 meter medley relay while snagging the silver medal in the 100 meter breaststroke.

The tournament doubled as a fund-raising event for the family of Evangelista.

SWIMMING
