^

Sports

Tamaraws, Altas lead respective Filoil groups

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 2:56pm
Tamaraws, Altas lead respective Filoil groups

MANILA, Philippines -- With new coaches, the revamped Far Eastern University and University of Perpetual Help zoomed to the solo lead of their respective groups in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. 

FEU scored an 80-76 comeback win over the University the East (1-1) for a 2-0 slate in the UAAP bracket as Perpetual stunned NCAA runner-up Mapua (1-1), 76-67, for a 3-0 record in the NCAA group. 

Sean Chambers, albeit back in the United States for the meantime, has been behind the Tamaraws’ rise as seasoned mentor Olsen Racela is already working wonders for the Altas. 

Super rookies Veejay Pre and Janrey Pasaol fired 22 and 13 points, respectively, for the Tamaraws, who are out to sharpen their horns in Filoil to plot for a Final Four return in the UAAP later this year.

Mark Gojo Cruz had 15 points to lead the Altas. 

Meanwhile, former NCAA titlist Letran finally handed coach Allen Ricardo his first win in the seniors play after beating College of St. Benilde, 80-71.

Pao Javillonar (12), Kobe Monje (12) and Deo Cuajao (11) conspired for the Knights, who improved to 1-2 under back-to-back NCAA juniors champion coach Ricardo for the Squires. 

In the other game, Lyceum (1-2) bested San Sebastian College-Recoletos (0-1), 94-89.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

COLLEGIATE

FILOIL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan falters

Pagdanganan falters

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan lost steam after a hot start, scrambling with a two-over 74 that pulled her down to joint 35th from...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers win at home, extend series vs Knicks

Pacers win at home, extend series vs Knicks

19 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers produced another big win on their home court Friday, routing the New York Knicks 116-103 to force...
Sports
fbtw
Go among favorites in ICTSI Philippine Masters

Go among favorites in ICTSI Philippine Masters

19 hours ago
Buoyed by a strong joint runner-up finish in Japan, Lloyd Go is gearing up for a shot at a second Philippine Golf Tour victory...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo bags second gold in Asian Championships

Yulo bags second gold in Asian Championships

By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
If his successes in the 11th Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan were morale...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s a long series&rsquo;

‘It’s a long series’

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
It’s good to land the first blow on a resilient rival. But for San Miguel Beer and Ginebra, it wouldn’t really...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pagdanganan regains putting touch, eyes strong finish

Pagdanganan regains putting touch, eyes strong finish

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan dished out another stellar performance, echoing her impressive first-round display by shooting a 66 and...
Sports
fbtw
AJ Lim stuns veteran Arcilla to rule Balangay netfest

AJ Lim stuns veteran Arcilla to rule Balangay netfest

3 hours ago
Top seed AJ Lim nailed his fourth straight title since returning to competitive play last year by outlasting veteran Johnny...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home

Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home

5 hours ago
As the weather sizzles, Harmie Constantino aims to stay red-hot, shooting for a third straight victory on the Ladies Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Dallas rally to down Thunder, reach NBA Western Conference finals

Dallas rally to down Thunder, reach NBA Western Conference finals

8 hours ago
Luka Doncic posted a triple-double and P.J. Washington drilled the deciding free-throws as the Dallas Mavericks erased a 17-point...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with