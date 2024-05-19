Tamaraws, Altas lead respective Filoil groups

MANILA, Philippines -- With new coaches, the revamped Far Eastern University and University of Perpetual Help zoomed to the solo lead of their respective groups in the Filoil EcoOil 17th ECJ Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

FEU scored an 80-76 comeback win over the University the East (1-1) for a 2-0 slate in the UAAP bracket as Perpetual stunned NCAA runner-up Mapua (1-1), 76-67, for a 3-0 record in the NCAA group.

Sean Chambers, albeit back in the United States for the meantime, has been behind the Tamaraws’ rise as seasoned mentor Olsen Racela is already working wonders for the Altas.

Super rookies Veejay Pre and Janrey Pasaol fired 22 and 13 points, respectively, for the Tamaraws, who are out to sharpen their horns in Filoil to plot for a Final Four return in the UAAP later this year.

Mark Gojo Cruz had 15 points to lead the Altas.

Meanwhile, former NCAA titlist Letran finally handed coach Allen Ricardo his first win in the seniors play after beating College of St. Benilde, 80-71.

Pao Javillonar (12), Kobe Monje (12) and Deo Cuajao (11) conspired for the Knights, who improved to 1-2 under back-to-back NCAA juniors champion coach Ricardo for the Squires.

In the other game, Lyceum (1-2) bested San Sebastian College-Recoletos (0-1), 94-89.