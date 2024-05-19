^

Sports

Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home

Philstar.com
May 19, 2024 | 2:10pm
Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home
Harmie Constantino
Pilipinas Golf

MANILA, Philippines – As the weather sizzles, Harmie Constantino aims to stay red-hot, shooting for a third straight victory on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in the ICTSI Villamor Ladies Philippine Masters unfolding Tuesday, May 21, at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Having triumphed in the Palos Verdes and Caliraya Springs legs, Constantino also distinguished herself as the top Filipino finisher at joint second in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International, a co-sanctioned event of the LPGT and the LPGA of Taiwan Tour. The impressive track record makes her the player to beat in the upcoming 54-hole championship, which offers a top purse of P750,000.

Despite her remarkable performance, Constantino remains cautious about her chances for a third championship. Competitors like Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano and Chihiro Ikeda are all determined to challenge her title run.

Seoyun Kim is also expected to be a strong contender, along with fellow Koreans Minyeong Kim and Eunhua Nam, ensuring a spirited battle for top honors in the fourth leg of this year’s 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Lois Kaye Go and Mikha Fortuna add depth to the field with both players seeking redemption from their performances at Luisita, where Go finished joint 22nd and Fortuna withdrew in the second round due to extreme heat.

While recent rains have provided some respite, the weather forecast for the week in Pasay predicts severe heat, adding another layer of challenge and excitement to the title chase.

Adding to Constantino’s advantage is her familiarity with the course she calls home, where she previously edged out top amateur Rianne Malixi in sudden death in the 2022 Match Play Championship under rainy conditions.

Completing the cast are Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landicho, Velinda Castil and Kayla Nocum.

Some pros will also participate in the pro-am tournament Monday, joining amateur players and guests from the sponsoring ICTSI and other key supporters of the event.

vuukle comment

GOLF
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pagdanganan falters

Pagdanganan falters

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan lost steam after a hot start, scrambling with a two-over 74 that pulled her down to joint 35th from...
Sports
fbtw
Pacers win at home, extend series vs Knicks

Pacers win at home, extend series vs Knicks

15 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers produced another big win on their home court Friday, routing the New York Knicks 116-103 to force...
Sports
fbtw
Go among favorites in ICTSI Philippine Masters

Go among favorites in ICTSI Philippine Masters

15 hours ago
Buoyed by a strong joint runner-up finish in Japan, Lloyd Go is gearing up for a shot at a second Philippine Golf Tour victory...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo bags second gold in Asian Championships

Yulo bags second gold in Asian Championships

By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
If his successes in the 11th Senior Men’s Artistic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan were morale...
Sports
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s a long series&rsquo;

‘It’s a long series’

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
It’s good to land the first blow on a resilient rival. But for San Miguel Beer and Ginebra, it wouldn’t really...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Top-ranked Korda takes LPGA lead at Liberty National

Top-ranked Korda takes LPGA lead at Liberty National

4 hours ago
World number one Nelly Korda fired a flawless seven-under par 65 on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) to take a two-stroke lead...
Sports
fbtw
Swiatek 'staying humble' for French Open after third Rome title

Swiatek 'staying humble' for French Open after third Rome title

5 hours ago
Iga Swiatek refused to take victory at the French Open for granted despite romping to a third Rome title when sweeping aside...
Sports
fbtw
Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion

7 hours ago
Oleksandr Usyk beat Tyson Fury by split decision to win the world's first undisputed heavyweight championship in 25 years...
Sports
fbtw
Elorde named to WBC Ratings Committee

Elorde named to WBC Ratings Committee

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Juan Miguel Elorde has been appointed to the 20-strong WBC Ratings Committee by WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman to join Patrick...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with