Constantino seeks 3rd LPGT win at home

MANILA, Philippines – As the weather sizzles, Harmie Constantino aims to stay red-hot, shooting for a third straight victory on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour in the ICTSI Villamor Ladies Philippine Masters unfolding Tuesday, May 21, at the Villamor Golf Club in Pasay City.

Having triumphed in the Palos Verdes and Caliraya Springs legs, Constantino also distinguished herself as the top Filipino finisher at joint second in the ICTSI Luisita Ladies International, a co-sanctioned event of the LPGT and the LPGA of Taiwan Tour. The impressive track record makes her the player to beat in the upcoming 54-hole championship, which offers a top purse of P750,000.

Despite her remarkable performance, Constantino remains cautious about her chances for a third championship. Competitors like Apo leg winner Sarah Ababa, Florence Bisera, Pamela Mariano and Chihiro Ikeda are all determined to challenge her title run.

Seoyun Kim is also expected to be a strong contender, along with fellow Koreans Minyeong Kim and Eunhua Nam, ensuring a spirited battle for top honors in the fourth leg of this year’s 10-stage circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc. and supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.

Lois Kaye Go and Mikha Fortuna add depth to the field with both players seeking redemption from their performances at Luisita, where Go finished joint 22nd and Fortuna withdrew in the second round due to extreme heat.

While recent rains have provided some respite, the weather forecast for the week in Pasay predicts severe heat, adding another layer of challenge and excitement to the title chase.

Adding to Constantino’s advantage is her familiarity with the course she calls home, where she previously edged out top amateur Rianne Malixi in sudden death in the 2022 Match Play Championship under rainy conditions.

Completing the cast are Gretchen Villacencio, Apple Fudolin, Rev Alcantara, Kristine Fleetwood, Lucy Landicho, Velinda Castil and Kayla Nocum.

Some pros will also participate in the pro-am tournament Monday, joining amateur players and guests from the sponsoring ICTSI and other key supporters of the event.