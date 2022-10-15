^

UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 15, 2022 | 12:35pm
UAAP women's hoops: NU snares win No. 101, La Salle picks up steam
NU's Kristine Cayabyab (L) and DLSU's Fina Niantcho
MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs cruised to their 101st straight win in the UAAP women's basketball tournament as they routed the Adamson Lady Falcons, 100-66, in UAAP Season 85 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday.

With young guns Kristine Cayabyab and Ann Pingol showing the way, the Lady Bulldogs picked up right where they left off after breaching the century mark in their historic win streak.

Cayabyab, one of NU's up and coming stars, had a breakout game with a career-high output of 19 points. She also had eight rebounds, two assists and three steals.

She spearheaded a hot 31-13 start for NU in the opening salvo that put the Lady Bulldogs in complete control from the get-go.

Meanwhile, Pingol continued her fine play for the six-time defending champions with 19 markers as well to go along with her nine rebounds, one assist, three steals and a block.

Five NU players finished in twin digit scoring in the dominant victory that saw the Lady Bulldogs lead wire-to-wire and improve their season to 5-0.

"I have to give credit to our team for playing together today. We scored 100 points, that's a feat again for us na maka-score kami ng ganoon. Total team effort," said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

Adamson were paced by Dindy Medina who finished with 28 points. They will seek a bounce back win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles on Wednesday, October 19.

The Lady Falcons are now 2-3 for the year.

Up next for NU are the DLSU Lady Archers who won their Saturday assignment against the FEU Lady Tamaraws, 65-58.

In a game of runs, the Lady Archers emerged victorious with the help of clutch makes at the line from Fina Niantcho and Charmine Torres.

Both Lady Archers finished with 16 points each to pace DLSU to their third straight win.

DLSU Coach Cholo Villanueva commended the Lady Archers for staying poised until the end, as the Lady Tams kept within striking distance late in the game.

"I thought we had a grind out game. We needed this kind of win because yung last win, we won by a blowout so this is a character win for us," said Villanueva. 

"I think yung FEU gave a very good effort in today's game so it's a good test for us that we were able to control the pace of the game towards the end," he continued.

FEU (1-4), meanwhile, faces the UST Growling Tigresses (3-1) on Wednesday. The Growling Tigresses face the UE Lady Warriros (0-4) first on Sunday before meeting FEU.

The scores:

First Game

DLSU (65) -- Niantcho 16, Torres 16, Sario 9, Binaohan 8, Ahmed 6, Arciga 5, Dalisay 3, Jimenez 2, De La Paz 0, Espinas 0, Camba 0.
FEU (58) -- Pacia 16, Taguiam 13, Go 9, Obien 9, Delos Santos 5, Jumuad 4, Cunanan 2, Paras 0, Salvani 0, Aquino 0.

Quarterscores: 22-20, 40-35, 52-46, 65-58

Second Game

NU (100) -- Cayabyab 19, Pingol 19, Surada 12, Clarin 10, Fabruada 10, Cacho 9, Edimo Tiky 9, Betanio 4, Bartolo 3, Barroquillo 3, Canuto 2, Talas 0, Villareal 0, Solis 0, Ico 0, Dimaunahan 0.
AdU (66) -- Medina 28, Adeshima 14, Flor 5, Dampios 4, Alaba 4, Ornopia 4, Padilla 3, Agojo 2, Catulong 2, Meniano 0, Etang 0, Carcalas 0.

Quarterscores: 31-13, 54-29, 74-47, 100-66

