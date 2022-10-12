^

Sports

Century Queens: Lady Bulldogs devour Fighting Maroons for 100th straight win

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 12, 2022 | 4:48pm
Century Queens: Lady Bulldogs devour Fighting Maroons for 100th straight win
Mikka Cacho finished with 15 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs in the history-making win.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:37 p.m.) — The NU Lady Bulldogs stretched their historic win streak to 100 after they thrashed the UP Fighting Maroons, 79-44, in UAAP Season 85 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in España, Manila on Wednesday.

Riding an opening quarter where they ran away on offense for a 31-6 lead over the Fighting Maroons, the six-time defending champions battered their opponents from pillar to post.

Mikka Cacho finished with 15 points to pace the Lady Bulldogs in the history-making win. She also had five rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block.

Marylene Solis added nine points as seven NU players scored at least six points in the victory.

NU hasn’t lost a game since October 5, 2013, when they came up short in Game Three of the UAAP Season 76 Finals against La Salle, 69-61, to fail in their title bid.

The 100-game winning streak, which has now lasted for 3,014 days, began with a 71-60 victory over the Adamson Soaring Falcons on July 12, 2014.

During the streak, they have beaten all other UAAP teams at least 12 times in a row. Against UP, they extend their streak to 13 consecutive wins against the Diliman-based squad.

NU faces Adamson next on Saturday as they seek to continue their dominance in the UAAP women’s basketball scene.

As it stands, the Lady Bulldogs are 4-0 for the season.

Coach Aris Dimaunahan, who is in his first year as head coach of the Lady Bulldogs, said that though they are happy with reaching a 100 wins, another UAAP title is what they aim to achieve.

"Our main focus, we're not really looking at the streak, our main focus is daily, improvement daily, and then let the results take care of themselves and after four games, we were successful in getting our fourth straight win of this season." said Dimaunahan.

"We're not thinking really of the 100, baka kasi magiba yung mindset namin for that. Basta kami, one day at a time, one game at a time, one practice at a time." he continued.

UP (2-2), meanwhile, will look to bounce back against the Ateneo Blue Eagles (1-3) on Sunday.

Acrissa Maw and Kaye Pesquera paced UP in the loss with 12 and nine markers, respectively.

In the earlier game, the UST Growling Tigresses escaped Ateneo, 69-68, as UST bounced back from their narrow loss against NU last weekend.

Agatha Bron hit the go-ahead triple to put UST up by three, 69-66, before Jhazmin Joson scored a bucket on the other end to slash the Tigresses lead to one.

But misses on both ends of the court on the free throw line helped UST hang on to the victory.

“Of course, we commend Ateneo also for giving us a good game. Winning this by a point is good for us because we're 3-1. A win is a win.” said UST head coach Haydee Ong.

“Yung mga turnovers, yung mga defensive lapses namin, we can correct by the end of the first round.” she continued.

UST plays UE next as they seek to improve to 4-1 on Sunday.

LADY BULLDOGS

NU

UAAP

UP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy Ravena gets morale boost playing with countrymen in Japan B. League

Thirdy Ravena gets morale boost playing with countrymen in Japan B. League

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
More than getting his team into the win column, Ravena bared that he had enjoyed playing against compatriot Ramos, who he...
Sports
fbtw
Bacolod, other cities vie for glory in 1st Masskara Festival chess tiff

Bacolod, other cities vie for glory in 1st Masskara Festival chess tiff

By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
Host Bacolod City has fielded in two fighting teams it hopes would contend in the 1st Masskara Festival National Inter-Provinces,...
Sports
fbtw

Magnolia targets win no. 4 vs NLEX

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Magnolia is out to keep its lofty status as pacesetter and the only unbeaten team so far in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup as it shoots for win No. 4 against NLEX today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw
The youthful optimism of the Azkals Development Team&rsquo;s Tuloy sa Don Bosco Boys

The youthful optimism of the Azkals Development Team’s Tuloy sa Don Bosco Boys

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The biggest contingent of players to the current Azkals Development Team (ADT) is Tuloy sa Don Bosco.
Sports
fbtw

What’s next for Jerwin?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
The superflyweight chapter in Jerwin Ancajas’s boxing storybook has come to an end. He made his pro debut as a lightflyweight in 2008, moved up to flyweight and since 2010, has fought mainly as a superflyweight...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Bulldogs hand Maroons' first loss in UAAP 85 men's hoops

Bulldogs hand Maroons' first loss in UAAP 85 men's hoops

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Bulldogs sent the defending champions crashing in the endgame with tough defense on UP shooters Carl Tamayo and Terrence...
Sports
fbtw
Caralipio sparks Knights' win vs Generals

Caralipio sparks Knights' win vs Generals

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Delivering one of his best games to date, King Caralipio helped power a three-peat-seeking Letran to a 72-68 win over a stubborn...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline opens Grand Slam bid, faces PLDT

Creamline opens Grand Slam bid, faces PLDT

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Creamline takes the first step toward a historic Grand Slam as it tackles opening day winner PLDT Thursday in the Premier...
Sports
fbtw
Djokovic 'would love' to play at Australian Open, says tournament chief

Djokovic 'would love' to play at Australian Open, says tournament chief

3 hours ago
Novak Djokovic is eager to play at the Australian Open but it's up to him to "work out the situation" with the governmen...
Sports
fbtw
Brodeth targets 'double' in PPS Ormoc netfest

Brodeth targets 'double' in PPS Ormoc netfest

3 hours ago
Kimi Brodeth seeks to surpass her 1-2 finish in last week’s Buglasan Festival netfest with a sweep of the top two girls’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with