OKBet launches basketball grassroots campaign

MANILA, Philippines – OKBet is taking their role as the next partner of Philippine sports very seriously!

Trying to pave the way for the next generation of Filipino athletes, the local gaming platform officially launched its “Play It Forward” campaign last week at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila.

They realize that grassroots programs are very important in the development of young talent and providing them with more opportunities can only be beneficial.

As part of this initiative, the company announced that it will be hosting a basketball camp this October for aspiring talents aged 16 to 20 years old.

Participants will be trained by players and coaching staff from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPLB) team GenSan Warriors OKBet, including its head coach Marlon Martin. The camp promises to help them grow holistically, as it aims to develop their skills, knowledge, and values.

To formalize the shared commitment, OKBet’s Vice President for Marketing and Business Development Robert Chen and corporate social responsibility manager Pebbles Muniz signed a memorandum of agreement with GenSan’s representatives Valerie Flores and team manager Mermann Flores.

Among those chosen as pilot beneficiaries are students from the Alternative Learning System (ALS) program of Marcela Agoncillo Elementary School, Rajah Solaiman Elementary School, and Pedro Guevarra Elementary School.

Muniz welcomed the participants in attendance, who were accompanied by their teachers.

“As we officially launch our Play It Forward sports program, we are hoping to reach more grassroots individuals that the program can cover, and develop sports-driven values [for] the youth,” she remarked.

She also thanked the GenSan Warriors OKBet roster for gracing the event. The entire team was present, except for its point guard, actor Gerald Anderson, who instead prepared a short video message to share words of advice and encouragement to the participants.

This is just the start of even bigger things for Philippine sports.