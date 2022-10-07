^

Sports

Eala overcomes Canadian foe to reach Rancho Santa Fe Open quarterfinals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 9:24am
Eala overcomes Canadian foe to reach Rancho Santa Fe Open quarterfinals
Alex Eala
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues to sizzle in her first-ever W80 tournament as she reached the quarterfinals of the Rancho Santa Fe Open on Thursday in California (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Eala, who got in the main draw through the qualifiers, bested Canada's Katherine Sebov, 7-6(6), 6-2, in a match that lasted more than two hours to get into the next round.

The 17-year-old staged a comeback in the opening set after going down 4-5, as her serve was broken by Sebov in Game 9.

But Eala broke the Canadian's serve right back to stay alive, 5-all.

It was the same story in the next two games as each player broke the other's serve respectively to force the tiebreak in the opening salvo.

Eala had her back on the wall when Sebov reached set point early, 6-4, in the tiebreak. But the Filipina tennister scored four straight points to pull the rug from under the Canadian.

The US Open Girls' Singles champion once again dug deep in the second set to claim the sweep victory after Sebov won the first two games, 2-0.

But Eala blanked Sebov from then on, sparked by winning a break point in Game 3 to get within a game, 1-2.

The 17-year-old fended off the Canadian's challenge in less than an hour in the second set to continue her momentum in Santa Fe.

Eala faces Marcela Zacarias of Mexico next in the quarterfinals on Friday (early Saturday morning in Manila).

Eala has two singles titles in her pro career and is seeking to claim her third in just her first-ever W80 tournament.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

Kai Sotto, 36ers go for another stunner vs Thunder

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Buoyed by a historic win against the Phoenix Suns, Kai Sotto and the Adelaide 36ers shoot for another upset against Oklahoma...
Sports
fbtw
Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

Eala bests Hewitt, enters 2nd round of W80 Rancho Santa Fe tilt

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Alex Eala banked on a dominant clincher to shrug off home bet Dalayna Hewitt, 6-1, 2-6, 6-0, and progress to the second round...
Sports
fbtw

Best southpaws ever

By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Of the world’s top 10 all-time best fighting southpaws, two Filipinos made it to the list created by writer Steve Maguire in the book “Boxing Top Tens” – Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao....
Sports
fbtw
Eala blanks Smith

Eala blanks Smith

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Alex Eala blanked home bet Alana Smith, 6-0, 6-0, and rolled into the main draw of the W80 Rancho Santa Fe in California...
Sports
fbtw
Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame

Torre inducted into World Chess Hall of Fame

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
For trailblazing Asian chess for almost half a century, Filipino Grandmaster Eugenio Torre was aptly carved a special place...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pagdanganan rallies to save 72; Saso cards 70

Pagdanganan rallies to save 72; Saso cards 70

By Jan Veran | 29 minutes ago
Bianca Pagdanganan checked an impending skid with two late frontside birdies as she salvaged an even-par 72 but fell eight...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline's Valdez raring for return in PVL Reinforced Conference

Creamline's Valdez raring for return in PVL Reinforced Conference

By Luisa Morales | 30 minutes ago
Missing out due to illness as she recovered from dengue fever during the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women and...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP wrap: QC slips past Olongapo; Cebu downs CDO in Armageddon

PCAP wrap: QC slips past Olongapo; Cebu downs CDO in Armageddon

By Rick Olivares | 33 minutes ago
In some close and exciting matches, the Quezon City Simba’s Tribe slipped past the Olongapo Team 7, 12-9, while Cagayan...
Sports
fbtw
French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

French prodigy Wembanyama gets early taste of NBA

40 minutes ago
With an 8-foot (2.42m) wingspan and the smooth shooting touch of a point guard despite his towering frame, French prodigy...
Sports
fbtw
Golden State's Green apologizes after Poole 'altercation'

Golden State's Green apologizes after Poole 'altercation'

50 minutes ago
Golden State star Draymond Green apologized to teammates on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after reportedly aiming at punch...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with