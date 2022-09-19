Philippine sports has a new partner

Boxing icon and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao and his brother Bobby Pacquiao doing the ceremonial toss.

Local gaming platform OKBet has seen the strength of the sporting industry and has decided to use it as an avenue to reach the Filipino people.

OKBet recently delivered its “Proudly Pinoy” brand of sports entertainment to thousands of basketball fans in Soccsksargen, through its partnership with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

“OKBet Goes to GenSan and Sarangani” is part of the sportsbook’s nationwide campaign to promote the MPBL’s ongoing fourth regular season, while celebrating the cultural identities of different provinces.

The first part of the event was held from September 5-6 at the Lagao Gymnasium in General Santos City, just in time to coincide with the city’s Tuna Festival celebration. Among the teams that played were the Bacoor City Strikers, Quezon City MG Cars, Bacolod Bingo Plus, and the home team GenSan Warriors OKBet.

The basketball action continued at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol Gymnasium in Alabel, Sarangani, taking place from September 9-10. The second part featured games among the returning teams of Bacolod and QC, the Muntinlupa Cagers, and the province’s very own Sarangani Marlins OKBet.

Boxing icon and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao was there, doing the ceremonial toss in every game.

On opening day, the Bacoor City Strikers defeated the Quezon City MG Cars, 96-77, while the GenSan Warriors clinched a crucial victory against fellow South Division team Bacolod Bingo Plus, 76-73.

The next day, Bacolod and QC faced off, with Bacolod prevailing, 79-64. Then GenSan went 2-0 in this trip, capitalizing on their home court advantage, beating Bacoor 75-74.

The OKBet-MPBL action continued at Sarangani with Bacolod getting another win against the Muntinlupa Cagers, 93-83.

Then OKBet-sponsored Sarangani Marlins gave their fans a lot to cheer about, with a huge win versus QC 90-67.

The following day, QC finally got a much-needed win, defeating Muntinlupa in another close affair 79-77.

The final day saw the host Sarangani falling to Bacolod in their encounter, 89-74.

Going beyond sports entertainment, OKBet continued its string of corporate social responsibility initiatives during the two-day period between matches.

The company donated 10 wheelchairs to the city government of GenSan, in support of the LGU’s inclusivity program for persons with disabilities, especially differently-abled youths. The turnover ceremony was held on September 7 at the General Santos City Hall, with City Councilor Orlando Acharon representing GenSan City Mayor Lorelie Geronimo-Pacquiao.

OKBet, with the provincial government of Sarangani, also organized a youth basketball clinic at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol Gymnasium. The home team’s head coach John Kallos was among those who trained the participants.

These initiatives are part of OKBet’s goal to “P(l)ay It Forward”, its way of giving back to the community and supporting Filipino athletes.

We look forward to even more in the coming months. Welcome to the sports scene OKBet!