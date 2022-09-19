^

Sports

Philippine sports has a new partner

REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 3:57pm
Philippine sports has a new partner
Boxing icon and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao and his brother Bobby Pacquiao doing the ceremonial toss.
MPBL

Local gaming platform OKBet has seen the strength of the sporting industry and has decided to use it as an avenue to reach the Filipino people.

OKBet recently delivered its “Proudly Pinoy” brand of sports entertainment to thousands of basketball fans in Soccsksargen, through its partnership with the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). 

“OKBet Goes to GenSan and Sarangani” is part of the sportsbook’s nationwide campaign to promote the MPBL’s ongoing fourth regular season, while celebrating the cultural identities of different provinces.

The first part of the event was held from September 5-6 at the Lagao Gymnasium in General Santos City, just in time to coincide with the city’s Tuna Festival celebration. Among the teams that played were the Bacoor City Strikers, Quezon City MG Cars, Bacolod Bingo Plus, and the home team GenSan Warriors OKBet.

The basketball action continued at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol Gymnasium in Alabel, Sarangani, taking place from September 9-10. The second part featured games among the returning teams of Bacolod and QC, the Muntinlupa Cagers, and the province’s very own Sarangani Marlins OKBet.

Boxing icon and MPBL founder Manny Pacquiao was there, doing the ceremonial toss in every game.

On opening day, the Bacoor City Strikers defeated the Quezon City MG Cars, 96-77, while the GenSan Warriors clinched a crucial victory against fellow South Division team Bacolod Bingo Plus, 76-73.

The next day, Bacolod and QC faced off, with Bacolod prevailing, 79-64. Then GenSan went 2-0 in this trip, capitalizing on their home court advantage, beating Bacoor 75-74.

The OKBet-MPBL action continued at Sarangani with Bacolod getting another win against the Muntinlupa Cagers, 93-83.

Then OKBet-sponsored Sarangani Marlins gave their fans a lot to cheer about, with a huge win versus QC 90-67.

The following day, QC finally got a much-needed win, defeating Muntinlupa in another close affair 79-77.

The final day saw the host Sarangani falling to Bacolod in their encounter, 89-74.

Going beyond sports entertainment, OKBet continued its string of corporate social responsibility initiatives during the two-day period between matches.

The company donated 10 wheelchairs to the city government of GenSan, in support of the LGU’s inclusivity program for persons with disabilities, especially differently-abled youths. The turnover ceremony was held on September 7 at the General Santos City Hall, with City Councilor Orlando Acharon representing GenSan City Mayor Lorelie Geronimo-Pacquiao.

OKBet, with the provincial government of Sarangani, also organized a youth basketball clinic at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol Gymnasium. The home team’s head coach John Kallos was among those who trained the participants.

These initiatives are part of OKBet’s goal to “P(l)ay It Forward”, its way of giving back to the community and supporting Filipino athletes.

We look forward to even more in the coming months. Welcome to the sports scene OKBet!

BASKETBALL

MPBL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Guiao revives title drive

Guiao revives title drive

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
It’s been 13 conferences since Rain or Shine won a PBA title and the memory of the 2016 Commissioner’s Cup championship...
Sports
fbtw

SBP firm on Navarro’s case

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, stood firm in its decision to shelve Gilas Pilipinas cadet Will Navarro’s stint in the Korean Basketball League due to an “existing contract” the young 6-foot-6...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

Philippine U20 squad ends Asian Cup campaign with 1-0 win over Afghanistan

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
The boys in blue — the Philippines Under-20 men’s national team — got better with every match.
Sports
fbtw
Alvarez beats Golovkin to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

Alvarez beats Golovkin to retain undisputed super middleweight crown

1 day ago
Saul "Canelo" Alvarez dominated Gennady Golovkin on the way to a 12-round unanimous decision in their anticipated third fight...
Sports
fbtw
'Team Lakay vs the World': Joshua Pacio hopes teammates get to fight in ONE Manila return

'Team Lakay vs the World': Joshua Pacio hopes teammates get to fight in ONE Manila return

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Set to face American Jared Brooks in his fourth consecutive bout to keep his belt, Pacio wants to be able to share the card...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Chito Loyzaga named Philippine delegation chief to 32nd SEA Games

Chito Loyzaga named Philippine delegation chief to 32nd SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 34 minutes ago
Tolentino also appointed sambo’s Paolo Tancontian and national canoe-kayak coach Len Escollante as deputies in the biennial...
Sports
fbtw
Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

Pacio promises more 'precise, technical' gameplan in title defense vs Brooks

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Bearing the weight of the Philippines' last titlist standing in the Singapore promotion, Pacio believes that how he is now...
Sports
fbtw
ONIC Philippines books 1st playoffs spot in MPL PH Season 10

ONIC Philippines books 1st playoffs spot in MPL PH Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
ONIC Philippines has secured the first playoff slot after sweeping defending champions RSG, 2-0, during Week Six of Mobile...
Sports
fbtw
Griffins gun for last semis berth in Spikers' Turf

Griffins gun for last semis berth in Spikers' Turf

2 hours ago
Unbeaten Sta. Elena and defending back-to-back champion Cignal face off Tuesday in what could be a preview of the title duel...
Sports
fbtw
MPAMS-San Mateo crowned champs in inaugural Ballout Hoops Challenge&nbsp;

MPAMS-San Mateo crowned champs in inaugural Ballout Hoops Challenge 

3 hours ago
MPAMS-San Mateo is the inaugural staging champion of Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open Tournament just recently at the University...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with