^

Sports

Gilas girls suffer heartbreak vs Malaysia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship semis

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
September 10, 2022 | 8:18pm
Gilas girls suffer heartbreak vs Malaysia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship semis
Ashley Loon
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — It is deja vu for the Gilas Pilipinas women's youth team.

The U18 squad fell short in their promotion bid in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B after falling against Malaysia, 65-66, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in India on Saturday.

It can be recalled that their U16 counterparts also suffered the same fate in their edition of the tournament last June.

After erasing a 12-point deficit, the Gilas girls fell just a whisker short of the victory in overtime as the Malaysians escaped to the championship round with a chance for promotion to Division A.

In the extra period, Sammi Tan converted on the floating jump shot to put the Malaysians ahead. She had a chance to pad it to two points but missed the bonus free throw.

Kate Bobadilla grabbed the defensive rebound but missed a layup on the other end of the floor as the Filipinas fell painstakingly short of the victory.

Bobadilla had an and-one chance to put the Philippines up by a couple but failed to convert on the freebie.

Bobadilla paced Gilas with 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the heartbreaking loss.

Liane Ashely Loon added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jia Huey Yun and Xiao Qi Teh combined for 27 points for the Malaysians.

Gilas is relegated to the battle for third game against the loser of the other semifinal between Mongolia and Samoa.

The Scores:

MALAYSIA 66 -- Yun 14, Teh 13, H. L. E. Chong 9, Q. E. Tan 9, S. Tan 7, M. S. E. Ng 7, Pragash 3, Er 2, Y. E. Ng 2, Choe 0.
PHILIPPINES 65 -- Bobadilla 19, Loon 17, Yumul 9, Heyn 6, Nolasco 6, Ozar 4, Sugapong 2, Villarin 2, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Abraham 0.

Quarters: 13-16, 36-30, 51-49, 62-62, 66-65.

BASKETBALL

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

Sotto tallies double-double in Adelaide preseason loss to Perth

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Sotto, who returned to Adelaide for a second season after going unselected in the 2022 NBA Draft, came off of the bench and...
Sports
fbtw
Another Gilas duty for JMF, Japeth, Scottie?

Another Gilas duty for JMF, Japeth, Scottie?

By Olmin Leyba | 20 hours ago
The PBA is giving Gilas Pilipinas access to players from two or three select ball clubs for the fifth window of the FIBA World...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

Philippine spikers handed rude welcome by Thais in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Despite a valiant stand in the second set where they took the late lead, 22-19, the Filipinas could not get on the board for...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

Ardina fights back as Saso salvages weekend play; Pagdanganan cut in Kroger Queen City Championship

By Jan Veran | 9 hours ago
Ardina kept her steady stint off the mound then endured a day-long struggle with her irons and wedges with exceptional putting,...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

Alcaraz defeats Tiafoe to reach US Open final

8 hours ago
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Cardinals ride 3rd quarter surge to reassert mastery over Red Lions

Cardinals ride 3rd quarter surge to reassert mastery over Red Lions

By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
Last season's runners-up used a third quarter barrage where they outscored their foes, 23-14, to create significant dist...
Sports
fbtw
ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

ASEAN Grand Prix: Philippines suffer blowout at hands of T4, Vietnam

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Vietnamese, led by skipper Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, dominated the Filipinas from the get-go as they improved to 2-0 in the...
Sports
fbtw
Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

Arellano Chiefs parry EAC Generals in NCAA Season 98 opener

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Menina scored back-to-back baskets for the Chiefs to put Arellano up by four, 59-55, with less than two minutes remaining...
Sports
fbtw
Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

Alcaraz to face Ruud for US Open title after epic semi-final triumph

8 hours ago
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Frances Tiafoe in a gladiatorial US Open semi-final on Friday, setting up a showdown for the title...
Sports
fbtw
AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

AIA 7s: Kaya, two others look to stay perfect in Sunday action

By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
In the meantime, Kaya (3-0) will try to stay atop the table while the Manila Nomads (2-1) would like to stay within striking...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with