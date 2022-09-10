Gilas girls suffer heartbreak vs Malaysia in FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship semis

MANILA, Philippines — It is deja vu for the Gilas Pilipinas women's youth team.

The U18 squad fell short in their promotion bid in the FIBA U18 Women's Asian Championship Division B after falling against Malaysia, 65-66, at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in India on Saturday.

It can be recalled that their U16 counterparts also suffered the same fate in their edition of the tournament last June.

After erasing a 12-point deficit, the Gilas girls fell just a whisker short of the victory in overtime as the Malaysians escaped to the championship round with a chance for promotion to Division A.

In the extra period, Sammi Tan converted on the floating jump shot to put the Malaysians ahead. She had a chance to pad it to two points but missed the bonus free throw.

Kate Bobadilla grabbed the defensive rebound but missed a layup on the other end of the floor as the Filipinas fell painstakingly short of the victory.

Bobadilla had an and-one chance to put the Philippines up by a couple but failed to convert on the freebie.

Bobadilla paced Gilas with 19 points, nine rebounds and two assists in the heartbreaking loss.

Liane Ashely Loon added a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Jia Huey Yun and Xiao Qi Teh combined for 27 points for the Malaysians.

Gilas is relegated to the battle for third game against the loser of the other semifinal between Mongolia and Samoa.

The Scores:

MALAYSIA 66 -- Yun 14, Teh 13, H. L. E. Chong 9, Q. E. Tan 9, S. Tan 7, M. S. E. Ng 7, Pragash 3, Er 2, Y. E. Ng 2, Choe 0.

PHILIPPINES 65 -- Bobadilla 19, Loon 17, Yumul 9, Heyn 6, Nolasco 6, Ozar 4, Sugapong 2, Villarin 2, Calvert 0, Udal 0, Abraham 0.

Quarters: 13-16, 36-30, 51-49, 62-62, 66-65.